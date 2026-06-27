Lakers Face Growing Competition for Free Agent Rui Hachimura

The Los Angeles Lakers’ offseason priorities extend well beyond finding a starting center.

Keeping Rui Hachimura may be becoming just as complicated.

After the 28-year-old forward delivered the best postseason of his NBA career, a new report suggests multiple teams are preparing to test the Lakers’ resolve in free agency.

According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, both the Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs have emerged as potential suitors for Hachimura, creating another major decision for Los Angeles as it attempts to build a championship roster around Luka Doncic.

Nets, Spurs Monitoring Rui Hachimura

In the latest edition of The Stein Line, Stein and Fischer reported that Hachimura is drawing legitimate interest around the league.

“Brooklyn keeps coming up as a likely suitor, too, for the Lakers’ Rui Hachimura, league sources say. The Nets and Spurs are two teams we’ve heard have interest in adding Hachimura’s services, while the Spurs are also faced with resolving Harrison Barnes’ future as the veteran forward heads to unrestricted free agency,” the insiders wrote.

The report reinforces what many league executives have expected following Hachimura’s breakout postseason.

After entering the playoffs on an expiring contract, the Japanese forward significantly boosted his value with efficient scoring, floor spacing and improved two-way play.

Hachimura Elevated His Value in Playoffs

Hachimura was one of the Lakers’ most consistent performers during the postseason.

He averaged 17.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.5 combined steals and blocks while shooting an outstanding 54.9% from the field and 56.9% from three-point range across 10 playoff games.

His signature performance came in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Despite the Lakers’ 115-110 loss that completed a four-game sweep, Hachimura finished with 25 points, five rebounds, two assists and one block while knocking down four 3-pointers.

The performance only strengthened his case entering free agency.

During the regular season, Hachimura averaged 11.5 points while shooting 51.4% overall and 44.3% from beyond the arc, establishing himself as one of the league’s most efficient complementary forwards.

Lakers Must Decide Whether to Match Market

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin recently identified Hachimura as one of the Lakers’ biggest offseason question marks.

Several league sources told ESPN they believe Hachimura could ultimately become “the odd man out” if he seeks a larger contract than Los Angeles is comfortable offering.

At the same time, the Lakers possess meaningful flexibility.

If president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka elects to operate as an over-the-cap team, Los Angeles would retain Bird rights on Hachimura, allowing the organization to exceed the salary cap to re-sign him.

That strategy would also preserve access to the approximately $15.1 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception, according to ESPN salary cap expert Bobby Marks, giving the Lakers another avenue to improve the roster externally.

The alternative—attempting to create cap space—could make retaining Hachimura considerably more difficult.

Lakers Balancing Multiple Priorities

Hachimura’s free agency arrives at a critical moment.

Los Angeles remains focused on adding a starting-caliber center to complement Doncic after repeatedly missing on several preferred trade targets.

The organization is also working through decisions involving LeBron James, Luke Kennard and Marcus Smart while attempting to preserve enough financial flexibility to remain below the NBA’s first apron.

Now Hachimura’s growing market adds another layer of complexity.

Brooklyn possesses significant cap space and has been connected to several high-level free agents this summer.

San Antonio, meanwhile, could be searching for additional frontcourt scoring depending on what happens with Harrison Barnes in free agency.

For the Lakers, the equation has become increasingly clear.

Hachimura entered the postseason as a valuable rotation player.

He may have played well enough to become one of the most sought-after forwards on this year’s free-agent market.

Whether Los Angeles is willing to match that demand could become one of the defining decisions of its offseason.