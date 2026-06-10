Lakers GM Believes Two Factors Will Play into Rui Hachimura’s Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers have plenty of decisions to make in free agency this summer. One of them is forward Rui Hachimura.

Hachimura’s three-year, $51 million contract with the Lakers expired after last season. He is set to take on unrestricted free agency after another consistent season in 2025-26.

It’s uncertain whether or not the Lakers retain the 28-year-old forward. However, before the free-agent frenzy begins on June 30, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka has identified the two factors behind Rui Hachimura’s success in Los Angeles.

“From the time I traded for him when he came from the Wizards, Rui has gotten incredibly comfortable here. Comfortable with the coaches, the front office and our systems,” Pelinka said at the Lakers’ end-of-season press conference. “What I’ve seen is once Rui gets to a point of trust and comfort, then he grows exponentially with his production on the court. That’s what I’ve noticed most about him, is there’s a trust factor and comfort level that allows him to be the highest version of himself.”

Lakers Will Have to Rethink Re-Signing Rui Hachimura After Impressive Postseason

Among the multiple players that are set to take on free agency this summer, the Lakers will have to reassess Rui Hachimura.

Hachimura has been nothing but reliable for the Lakers since being traded to the team midseason in the 2022-23 season. In 228 games in Los Angeles, he’s averaged 12.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on 51.6/41.5/73.7 shooting splits.

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The 28-year-old’s postseason performance in 2026 will also be a factor that’s taken into account this free agency window. With an injury-riddled Lakers squad, Hachimura stepped up for Los Angeles in the push to the Western Conference Semifinal.

Hachimura started in all 10 games while averaging 17.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists with impressive 54.9/56.9/72.7 shooting splits. His performance was highlighted by a 25-point game in the Lakers’ Game 4 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round. Hachimura shot 9-for-15 from the field and 4-for-8 from three.

His ability to shoot at any level of the court while pairing that with impressive defense is what holds value for the Lakers.

If Los Angeles is willing to retain Rui Hachimura in free agency, it will most likely be more than the $17 million-per-year deal he played on over the last three seasons.

Lakers to Address Multiple Free Agents This Offseason

Heading into the offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers will have to address the contracts of multiple players.

LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Luke Kennard, Maxi Kleber, and Jaxson Hayes are set to take on free agency.

Meanwhile, Austin Reaves has a $14.89 million player option that he will opt out of, per reports; Deandre Ayton ($8.1 million) and Marcus Smart ($5.39 million) also have player options to address.

Los Angeles will enter the offseason with around $50 million in salary cap space for this summer. There’s a lot of players to address, with the anticipation of someone getting left out of the mix.