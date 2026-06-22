Lakers Get Bad News on Jalen Duren Free Agency Pursuit

The Los Angeles Lakers have been connected to Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren as they search for a high-end frontcourt partner for Luka Dončić, but Detroit just made that path look a lot more difficult.

Monday morning the Pistons tendered a qualifying offer for Duren, according to Keith Smith of Spotrac, making him a restricted free agency. The Lakers would still have a chance to sign Duren, but the Pistons will have the able to match contracts.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the Lakers have done “due diligence” on several restricted free agents, including Duren and Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler, as possible answers to Dončić’s desire for an “A-list center.” ESPN also noted the built-in risk for Los Angeles: an offer sheet to a restricted free agent can be matched by the player’s current team within 48 hours, tying up the Lakers’ available money while other options come off the board.

That risk looks even more relevant after Pistons president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon made Detroit’s position on Duren clear, according to Detroit News.

“I want him here. That is where I am at with J.D.,” Langdon told Coty M. Davis of The Detroit News. “We really want J.D. to be here.”

For the Lakers, that is bad news on a pursuit that already looked complicated.

Pistons View Jalen Duren as Part of Their Core With Cade Cunningham

Duren is not just another young big man hitting restricted free agency. Detroit appears to view him as one of the central pieces of its next stage.

Langdon told The Detroit News that the Pistons are building around Cade Cunningham, Duren and Ausar Thompson, calling them Detroit’s “core three players.” That matters because the Lakers’ best hope with Duren would likely require Detroit hesitating at his price point, prioritizing flexibility or becoming open to a sign-and-trade.

Langdon’s comments point in the opposite direction.

Duren is coming off the best season of his career. The 22-year-old averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists for Detroit, according to his NBA.com profile. The Detroit News reported that Duren earned his first All-Star and All-NBA honors during the 2025-26 campaign, making him eligible for a five-year rookie-max extension worth up to $287 million from the Pistons.

While he struggled to produce offensively in the playoffs, he still showed elite defensive chops.

That does not mean Detroit will automatically hand him the full max. Davis reported the Pistons are likely to offer less than that number as they try to keep room for other roster needs. But there is a major difference between negotiating below the max and being willing to lose him.

Langdon’s public comments suggest the Pistons are preparing for the former, not the latter.

Lakers May Need to Pivot to Other Center Options

The Lakers’ interest in Duren still says something important about their offseason priorities.

They are not just looking for a stopgap center. They are looking for a player who can change the geometry of the floor for Dončić, protect the paint, finish plays and give Los Angeles a younger foundation in the frontcourt.

Duren checks many of those boxes. That is also why prying him away from Detroit will be so difficult.

If the Pistons follow through on Langdon’s comments, the Lakers may have to pivot to other paths: Kessler, a trade-market center, a lower-cost free agent or a draft-night move that preserves flexibility for a bigger swing later in the summer.

The key is that Los Angeles cannot afford to let the market pass by while waiting on a restricted free agent whose own team is loudly signaling its intention to keep him.

Duren may remain on the Lakers’ board. But after Langdon’s message, he looks less like a realistic free-agency steal and more like a reminder of how difficult the Lakers’ center search could become.