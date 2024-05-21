Lakers Predicted to Land Nearly 7-Foot Polarizing Playmaker

The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into an intriguing offseason, and the team faces a decision on what to do in the 2024 NBA draft. As of now, the Lakers hold the No. 17 pick, but the New Orleans Pelicans have until June 1, 2024 to claim this selection or defer to the 2025 draft.

The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie put together a mock draft projecting the Lakers will get to keep the pick. Los Angeles lands Duke big man Kyle Filipowski in the latest mock draft with the Pelicans expected to wait until 2025.

“If the Lakers get the pick, Filipowski makes a ton of sense as a big man who can shoot and either pair well with Anthony Davis or serve as a third big,” Vecenie wrote in the May 12 mock draft. “Filipowski averaged 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting about 50 percent from the field and 35 percent from 3 this season.

“He carried Duke through long stretches of games with his ability to catch the ball on the block and score, but pro scouts find his well-rounded perimeter game more appealing. Filipowski can shoot from the perimeter, attack heavy closeouts and bring the ball up the court in grab-and-go situations. His passing took a nice leap this past season, and he was more comfortable reading the court.”

NBA Draft 2024: Kyle Filipowski Was a Polarizing Player at Duke

Filipowski measured at just under 6-foot-11, 229 pounds at the NBA combine. The big man became one of the more polarizing players in college basketball last season. This is not uncommon for top Duke players given the program tends to generate a strong reaction in both directions from fans.

There was the court storming incident against Wake Forest and a tripping situation versus North Carolina. Regardless, Filipowski heads to the NBA after knowing what it is like to be in the public eye.



“Over time, I just realized it’s always going to be there,” Filipowski told The Athletic’s Brendan Marks for a March 21 feature titled, “Kyle Filipowski is latest Duke villain in this NCAA Tournament. He’s OK with that.” “Everyone’s always going to have something to say, so it doesn’t really matter. It doesn’t affect me anymore. I’m over it.”

Lakers Rumors: How Would Duke’s Kyle Filipowski Fit in Los Angeles?

The big man averaged 15.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from long range in 36 starts for the Blue Devils last season. Filipowski displayed the ability to score in a variety of ways throughout his career at Duke. The big man would add versatility and shooting to the Lakers roster.

“It’s difficult to find 7-footers who can dribble, pass and shoot,” Vecenie added. “Filipowski can do all three.”

The advantage of Filipowski is he could play alongside Anthony Davis but is also someone who can spell the star. The big man will need to improve his defensive prowess as he makes the jump to the NBA.

“His skill level and offensive versatility could make him a unique player if he can improve his perimeter shooting,” ESPN’s Jeremy Woo wrote in a May 12 mock draft. “After making strides defensively last season, he’ll likely have to be deployed alongside a rim protector, making him more of a specific fit for teams willing to play with two bigs.

“His ability to play all over the floor, pass and potentially create mismatches at his size make him intriguing for the long term.”