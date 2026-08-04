Russell Westbrook Gets Good News On NBA Future

Russell Westbrook has yet to sign with an NBA team after a month of free agency. There had been rumors of him joining his previous teams and some contenders, but nothing has materialized yet.

However, this could change in a few days or weeks, as the Sacramento Kings, where Westbrook played during the 2025-2026 NBA season, are weighing whether to re-sign him for the upcoming season to serve as a mentor.

The Kings drafted point guard Darius Acuff and are looking to build around him for the future. Signing Westbrook is seen as helping him acclimate to the NBA more for his rookie season.

“One more pressing Kings note as relayed by The People’s Insider Jake Fischer: League sources say that Sacramento covets a veteran point guard to mentor prized rookie Darius Acuff Jr. and is thus now weighing the prospect of bringing back Russell Westbrook,” NBA insider Jake Fischer reported in the Stein Line. “Or bringing in Victor Oladipo to fill that role.”

Russell Westbrook Is Coming Off A Solid Season With Sacramento Kings

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Westbrook played for the Kings, appearing in 64 games and averaging 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in 29.0 minutes per contest.

However, the Kings struggled as a unit, finishing the 2025–26 season with a 22-60 record and earning them the right to draft Acuff with the 7th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Playing on a one-year contract last season, Westbrook served as a high-energy playmaker and secondary distributor next to core Kings pieces, leading the team in assists per game despite high turnover numbers with 3.3 per game. He also became the team’s starting point guard after opening the season off the bench.

Next season, Acuff is expected to take over the starting role. Either Westbrook or Oladipo could be the one coming off the bench for the Kings.

Russell Westbrook Gets Authentic About Signing With His Next Team

While no team has signed him yet, Westbrook made it clear what he wanted to see for a team to sign him and spend his 19th NBA season.

In his exit interview with the Kings last April, Westbrook said he wants to be wanted in his next squad.

“There’s so many different things that have to align for you to be able to win a championship in this league,” Westbrook said in the exit interview. “But sometimes you can be in the position, and it don’t work out. That’s it. So for me, it’s just being in a place where I’m wanted, having fun, enjoying the game. To me, that’s what’s important.”

Westbrook also hopes to see himself play at least 20 years in the NBA. Signing a two-year deal in his next team would allow him to do so.

“I have a bunch of people that support (me) in my entire career, and also a bunch that don’t,” Westbrook said. “I think the combination of both and of my family, who have been in my corner throughout my career since Day 1, allows me to be able to keep going until I can’t no more.”

“It’s God willing. If the opportunity presents itself, I’ll play until the end, but I’ll take it year by year. Hopefully, I’ll still play in 2028.”

Until a team signs him, Westbrook remains one of the most valuable players available in the free agency market.