Russell Westbrook Gives Young Fan Sad Answer About Being Retired NBA Player

The NBA world is only a week removed from when Russell Westbrook announced his retirement from basketball in a social media post.

Last month, Westbrook returned to the court, not as an NBA player but as a trainer for young kids trying to learn the sport at an early age in his Why Note foundation.

Westbrook was all smiles while the children were asking him different questions, including one that may have spoiled his decision to retire just a month later.

“Are you a real NBA player?” a young fan asked Westbrook.

“Some days. I used to be back in the day… back in my younger days,” Westbrook answered, while smiling at the camera.

Such a statement hurts a little for Westbrook fans who grew up watching him with the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he first made his name.

Why Russell Westbrook Retired?

At 37 years old, Westbrook chose to step away from the game on his own terms, as expressed in the video that announced his retirement, which was narrated by actor Michael B. Jordan.

Even though he reportedly had contract options available to continue playing, he decided to close the book on his historic career.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, shortly after Westbrook announced his retirement, Westbrook had offers from the Washington Wizards and the Sacramento Kings to return for his 19th year in the 2026-2027 NBA season.

However, he did not pick up any of those and instead called it quits, closing out a legendary basketball career.

Russell Westbrook NBA Legacy

Westbrook leaves behind one of the most polarizing yet undeniably historic legacies in NBA history.

His 18-season career is anchored by statistical dominance, most notably shattering a 55-year-old record to become the NBA’s undisputed king of the triple-double.

Over his basketball career, he climbed to fifth all-time in career assists and 14th on the all-time scoring leaderboard. He has also earned a rightful selection to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

The pinnacle of his career came during his iconic 2016-2017 MVP campaign with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Following the departure of Kevin Durant, Westbrook carried the franchise by averaging a staggering 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 10.4 assists per game in the regular to edge out James Harden in the MVP race.

Westbrook went on to repeat the feat of averaging a triple-double over an entire season three more times throughout his career, two of which came after 2017 with Oklahoma City and once with the Washington Wizards in 2021.

He also packed his resume with two scoring titles, three assist titles, nine All-Star selections, and nine All-NBA team nods. However, he did not win an NBA title.

Outside the court, Westbrook founded the “Why Not?” foundation in 2012. The initiative focused heavily on education, workforce development, and digital literacy for youth in cities like Los Angeles, Oklahoma City, and Houston.

In his final NBA season, Westbrook remained a valuable player for the Sacramento Kings, averaging 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game over 64 games played. However, the team never made it to the NBA playoffs, just a year after Westbrook reached the second round with the Denver Nuggets.

Now, a retired Westbrook can bask in what he has earned on the court.