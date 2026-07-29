Lakers $52 Million Newcomer Still Faces Critical Concern

It has been three four weeks since the Lakers posted one of the most remarkable 45-minute spans in franchise history, completely remaking the roster with a flurry of deals that was highlighted by the sign-and-trade for Walker Kessler, as well as the free-agent signings of Collin Sexton, Quentin Grimes and Sandro Mamukelashvili. In doing so, the Lakers got a prime rim-protector and lob threat (Kessler), a point of attack defender who, hopefully, can shoot (Grimes) and a bench ballhandler who can provide instance offense (Sexton).

And then there’s Mamukelashvili. It’s obvious what his role ought to be–a backup big man who can play the 4 or the 5, who has enough perimeter skill to keep pace with modern power forwards and to present a very uncomfortable problem for centers. If that’s what the Lakers wind up getting from Mamukelashvili, who averaged 11.2 points last year and posted an effective field goal percentage of 64.2%, he will be an excellent addition.

But increasingly, it looks like that is not what the Lakers will ask him to do. Unless L.A. pulls off a move for the likes of Jonathan Kuminga or Cam Johnson–and both have obstacles in place–Mamukelashvili is the team’s best option as the starting power forward.

Sandro Mamukelashvili Not an Ideal Lakers Starter

To be clear: That’s not a good thing. Mamukelashvili is a high-motor big man who scrambles opponents’ rotations with his skillset. Some of that advantage would be blunted if the Lakers had to start Mamukelashvili next season at power forward.

And unless they get someone new in or vow to try again with the much-maligned Jarred Vanderbilt, the Lakers will need to have Mamukelashvili as the starting power forward. Jake LaRavia has played power forward before, and played 39% of his minutes there last year, according to Basketball-Reference.com, but he’s a streaky shooter who is 6-foot-7 and not really a better defender than Mamu.

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Lakers ‘Plan to Use Sandro Mamukelashvili More as a PF’

It’s a legitimate concern for the Lakers, and one of the more valid criticisms of their offseason was that they went o put their room exception money in Sexton rather than prioritizing a starting-caliber power forward and filling in the bench with cheaper players.

At ESPN, analyst Zach Kram sized up the the signing of Mamukelshvili, and found his lack of a clear role with the Lakers worrisome.

Writes Kram: “Mamukelashvili did most of that work as a center, where he played 61% of his minutes, per Cleaning the Glass … his ability to space the floor is much less unique when he’s playing power forward. Yet it still seems as if the Lakers, with Kessler in the fold, plan to use Mamukelashvili more as a power forward.”

PF Hunt Continues

All this could potentially be resolved if the Lakers simply found a trade or a signing that would keep Mamukelashvili from starting. But this is a team with 16 players on the roster in a league where much of the business of the 2026 summer is wrapped up.

It’s going to be hard for the Lakers to find a starter to man the position. That might mean Mamukelashvili is the starter. As Kram wrote, “That’s a better match for his defensive ability, but could sap some of what makes him special.”