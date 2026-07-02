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Sandro Mamukelashvili Sends Out Viral Post After Signing With Los Angeles Lakers

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 07: Sandro Mamukelashvili #54 of the Toronto Raptors reacts after hitting a three-point basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter of the Emirates NBA Cup game at State Farm Arena on November 07, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers were very active in the free agent market.

One player that they reportedly signed was Sandro Mamukelashvili.

He is coming off a year where he averaged 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 38.9% from three-point range in 80 games for the Toronto Raptors.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote: “Just in: Free agent F/C Sandro Mamukelashvili has agreed to a four-year, $52 million deal to sign with Los Angeles Lakers, with a player option for the fourth season, sources tell ESPN. Big fully guaranteed deal for George Roussakis and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports.”

Sandro Mamukelashvili Sends Out Viral Post

GettySandro Mamukelashvili #54 of the Toronto Raptors reacts in the second half against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on January 07, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

After the news came out, Mamukelashvili sent out a viral post (via X).

His post had over 11,000 likes and 200,000 impressions in less than three hours.

He wrote: “Excited to be part of the Lakers family. 💜💛 #LakeShow”

Mamukelashvili was the 54th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Seton Hall.

He has also spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks and San Antonio Spurs over five NBA seasons.

His career averages are 7.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 49.4% from the field and 36.6% from three-point range in 271 games.

Social Media Reacts To Mamukelashvili’s Post

GettySandro Mamukelashvili #54 of the Toronto Raptors shoots the ball against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on January 21, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

Here’s what people were saying in response to his post:

@sandromuse: “Toronto was a blast but LA gonna be a movie”

@LakersLead: “WELCOME TO THE SHOW MAMU”

@LALMuse: “Welcome Mamu let’s get to work my guy 🔥”

GettySandro Mamukelashvili #54 of the Toronto Raptors warms up prior to Game Seven against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Rocket Arena on May 03, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

@77savedmylife: “Need solid 13 and 5 from u this season bro gotta hit ur shots ur gonna get crazy looks all season”

@FrankKaffa36402: “Thanks for a great season in Toronto. All the best!”

Looking At The Lakers

GettyHead coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on March 16, 2026 in Houston, Texas. 

The Lakers last won a title during the 2020 season.

They are coming off a year where they got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

Head coach JJ Redick is going into his third season at the helm.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Sandro Mamukelashvili Sends Out Viral Post After Signing With Los Angeles Lakers

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