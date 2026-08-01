Report: NBA Scout Issues Brutal Warning Against Signing Ex-Lakers Star

NBA free agency started a month ago, but nine-time All-Star guard Russell Westbrook has yet to find a new home. For Westbrook, the market has seemingly completely dried up.

Westbrook, who limped out of last season with a foot injury, averaged 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game in 64 appearances for the Sacramento Kings. Westbrook has played 18 seasons in the NBA and is a future Hall of Famer. So why has no team signed him?

Former Los Angeles Lakers Star Gets Brutal Message from NBA Scout

After all, Westbrook’s numbers continue to prove he is an impact player. He’s also played on near-minimum deals the last few seasons. For one NBA scout, that doesn’t matter. He believes it’s best to stay away from the former league MVP.

“I wouldn’t touch him in a million years,” the scout told the Sun Sentinel. “You can’t rely on him in terms of what’s going to happen. Yeah, he’ll have, you know, great games. Sure. But he can’t shoot. He plays his own way. He’s not going to fit into a system. He doesn’t really defend. I mean, yeah, he’ll put up some numbers and he’ll win you some games. In terms of truly building a winning team, you don’t get him on your team.”

When he was asked about his retirement plans ahead of last season, Westbrook responded so authoritatively that it would make one think he would play more years. Here we are just a year later with things not looking too good for Westbrook.

Speaking on the “NBA Front Office” podcast, NBA insider Keith Smith spoke words that Westbrook will not want to hear.

“We may see it where he may be, ‘I don’t have anywhere where I like right now, let’s see where it goes.’ And then we get deep into the season and no one signs him and then it just kinda ends,” Smith said. “Unfortunately, that’s the way a lot of careers do end in the NBA. Guys, they don’t have a spot out of the gate to start a season and then they just hang on for a long time and (an opportunity) never comes.”

Westbrook, who turns 38 in November, has bounced from franchise to franchise since leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2019. For many of the first 11 years of his career, Westbrook was viewed as a no-doubt top 10 player in the NBA.

Some teams have been mentioned as possible landing spots for Westbrook, including the Miami Heat and Houston Rockets, but there has been no indication that those franchises have Westbrook on their radar.

Westbrook’s Career Began Spiraling After L.A. Stint

It has been over seven years since Westbrook was seen as a legitimate MVP candidate. In each of his final three seasons with the Thunder, Relentless Russ averaged a triple double, with 22.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 10.3 assists per game in the 2018-19 season.

After one season in Houston and Washington, Westbrook’s career changed.

The Lakers traded a haul to the Wizards in exchange for Westbrook, sending away multiple players who were integral to the Lakers winning the 2020 NBA championship.

It got as rough as possibly imaginable in L.A. for Westbrook. He battled through the constant noise and scrutiny for 1 ½ seasons before being traded to the Clippers.

Will another team give Westbrook a chance? Any team could use 15 points and seven assists per game off the bench, but concerns about whether his style translates to winning basketball may continue to deter interested teams.