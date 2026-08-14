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Los Angeles Lakers Send 3-Word Message To NBA Legend Magic Johnson

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Earvin Magic Johnson #32, Shooting Guard and Power Forward for the Los Angeles Lakers prepares to shoot a free throw during the NBA Pacific Division basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on 11th January 1991 at the Great Western Forum arena in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California, United States. The Lakers won the game 105 - 93. (Photo by Ken Levine/Allsport/Getty Images)

On Friday, Magic Johnson is celebrating his 67th birthday.

The Basketball Hall of Famer (and Los Angeles Lakers legend) is one of the best 15 players in NBA history.

He still remains very active in the sports world.

Lakers Send 3-Word Message To Magic Johnson

GettyMagic Johnson smiles after throwing the ceremonial first pitch before Game five of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA.

One person who made a post for Johnson was the Lakers.

Their post had nearly 4,000 likes in three hours.

The Lakers wrote: “Happy Birthday, Magic!”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@GreekLakersFan: “Happy Birthday to the legendary #32! 💜💛💜”

@dspruell87: “Happy Birthday to my guy, Magic Johnson! And thank you so much for “Showtime!” It changed the game.”

@GamePulseH: “Happy 67th Birthday, Magic Johnson! Here’s a great wish for you: May your legendary smile continue to light up rooms the way your no-look passes once lit up the Forum. May every day bring you the same joy, health, and Showtime energy you’ve given the world for decades. May your business empire keep thriving, your family stay wrapped in love, and your impact on basketball and beyond grow even stronger. Here’s to many more years of magic, championships of the heart, and that unmistakable Lakers purple-and-gold glow. Happy Birthday, Magic the game (and life) is better because of you! 🏀✨”

GettyEarvin “Magic” Johnson speaks during the unveiling of Los Angeles Lakers former head coach Pat Riley statue at Crypto.com Arena on February 22, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

@Draxnati0n: “Happy Birthday Magic! Forever the face of Showtime”

@_nelasoul: “🎯 forever my GOAT PG”

@laking2224: “Happy Birthday Legend 🔥💜💛”

Looking At Johnson’s Career

GettyEarvin “Magic” Johnson discusses the upcoming Los Angeles Lakers’ season at UCLA Health Training Center on September 20, 2018 in El Segundo, California.

Johnson was the first pick in the 1979 NBA Draft out of Michigan State.

He spent all 13 seasons of his career with the Lakers.

In that span, the legendary point guard led the franchise to five NBA Championships (including one as a rookie).

NBA History wrote: “Join us in wishing a Happy 67th Birthday to 12x NBA All-Star, 5x NBA Champion, 3x NBA MVP, 3x NBA Finals MVP and 75th Anniversary Team member, Magic Johnson!”

GettyEarvin “Magic” Johnson(R) of the Los Angeles Lakers drives against forward Craig Ehlo of the Atlanta Hawks 14 February in Inglewood, California. The Lakers defeated the Hawks 87-86, and Johnson had 15 points, 13 assists, and 10 rebounds for his first triple-double since his return.

Johnson retired after the 1996 NBA season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Lakers Send 3-Word Message To NBA Legend Magic Johnson

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