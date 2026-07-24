Walker Kessler Sends Out Bold 5-Word Post After Signing With Los Angeles Lakers

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Lakers signed Walker Kessler.

The 24-year-old had spent the first four seasons of his career playing for the Utah Jazz.

He is coming off a year where he appeared in just five games.

That said, he averaged 14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 70.3% from the field.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on July 1): “The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz for unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033 and first-round swaps in 2028 and 2030, sources tell ESPN. Kessler will sign a massive four-year, $130 million deal with the Lakers.”

Walker Kessler Sends Out Bold 5-Word Post

On Friday, Kessler made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “LA fans, I’m here man 💜💛”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@locksteplakers: “The answer to all our questions 😍😍 welcome home big fella”

@dwiz_21: “yessir 18 otw let’s work 🤠”

@lakersalldayeveryday: “This got me so hype 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

@treadontplay: “And we absolutely love and adore you. Don’t get down after a bad game, we rocking with you through the Ups & Downs.”

@lakershubdaily: “Never seen a 7ft+ move his feet as quickly as you do 🔥🔥welcome home KessLA”

@lakeshowgo: “WELCOME TO LA WALKER KESSLER!!💜💛”

@hasnainkhann: “Everyone underestimating what you bring to this team. Can’t wait to see you out there with Luka and Austin. Gonna see you develop into an All nba center in the coming years. LA BELIEVES IN YOU”

@justinngames: “You can’t spell Laker W without Walker 🔥🔥🔥💜💛”

Looking At Kessler

Kessler was the 22nd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Auburn.

His career averages are 9.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.4 blocks per contest while shooting 68.1% from the field in 201 career games.

The Lakers have clearly made a major investment in Kessler, so he will have high expectations to live up to in Los Angeles.

Many fans are excited to see the 26-year-old next to Luka Doncic.