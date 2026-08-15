Los Angeles Lakers Star Collin Sexton Sends Out 2-Word Post

Over the offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers made an intriguing addition to their roster when they signed Collin Sexton.

The former Alabama star is coming off a solid year where he played for the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls.

He put up averages of 15.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field and 40.1% from three-point range in 68 games.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on July 1): “Free agent Collin Sexton has agreed to a two-year, $19 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN.”

Lakers Star Sexton Sends Out 2-Word Post

Earlier this week, Sexton sent out a two-word post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Still Charging. 🐂”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@ysr.rio: “Lakers fans been waiting on you 🤞🏼”

@loveus_chas3: “They sleeping on us…make em pay! 💜💛”

@thejordanjenn: “keep working bull!”

@coachcrave__: “BULL WORK 🔥”

@emeryvuitton: “I BELEIVE IN SEXTON”

@thelakersuniversity: “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Isaiah Thomas, Jordan Clarkson, Scoot Henderson and Nick Richards were among the people to like Sexton’s post.

Looking At Sexton

While Sexton has never made the NBA All-Star Game, he has had a very solid career as a scorer.

In 2021, he averaged 24.3 points per contest for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 27-year-old has never averaged less than 14.3 points per contest in a season.

Sexton has spent eight seasons in the NBA with the Cavs, Jazz, Bulls and Hornets.

Looking At The Lakers

The Lakers are coming off a season where they reached the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs (they got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder).

That said, they have a much different roster heading into the 2026-27 season.