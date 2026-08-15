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Los Angeles Lakers Star Collin Sexton Sends Out 2-Word Post

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 06: Collin Sexton #2 of the Utah Jazz reacts after a three-point basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter at State Farm Arena on April 06, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Over the offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers made an intriguing addition to their roster when they signed Collin Sexton.

The former Alabama star is coming off a solid year where he played for the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls.

He put up averages of 15.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field and 40.1% from three-point range in 68 games.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on July 1): “Free agent Collin Sexton has agreed to a two-year, $19 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN.”

Lakers Star Sexton Sends Out 2-Word Post

GettyCollin Sexton #2 of the Chicago Bulls takes a three point shot during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on April 12, 2026 in Dallas, Texas.

Earlier this week, Sexton sent out a two-word post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Still Charging. 🐂”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@ysr.rio: “Lakers fans been waiting on you 🤞🏼”

@loveus_chas3: “They sleeping on us…make em pay! 💜💛”

@thejordanjenn: “keep working bull!”

GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors is guarded by Collin Sexton #8 of the Charlotte Hornets in the second quarter at Chase Center on January 17, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

@coachcrave__: “BULL WORK 🔥”

@emeryvuitton: “I BELEIVE IN SEXTON”

@thelakersuniversity: “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

GettyCollin Sexton #8 of the Charlotte Hornets walks off the court after defeating the San Antonio Spurs during their game at Spectrum Center on January 31, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Isaiah Thomas, Jordan Clarkson, Scoot Henderson and Nick Richards were among the people to like Sexton’s post.

Looking At Sexton

GettyCollin Sexton #2 of the Chicago Bulls shoots over Day’Ron Sharpe #20 of the Brooklyn Nets in the first half at Barclays Center on February 09, 2026 in New York City.

While Sexton has never made the NBA All-Star Game, he has had a very solid career as a scorer.

In 2021, he averaged 24.3 points per contest for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 27-year-old has never averaged less than 14.3 points per contest in a season.

Sexton has spent eight seasons in the NBA with the Cavs, Jazz, Bulls and Hornets.

Looking At The Lakers

GettyLos Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick during a NBA game against the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto Arena on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. 

The Lakers are coming off a season where they reached the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs (they got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder).

That said, they have a much different roster heading into the 2026-27 season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Lakers Star Collin Sexton Sends Out 2-Word Post

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