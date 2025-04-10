Hi, Subscriber

Shaquille O’Neal Ends Dwight Howard Beef With Stunning Gesture

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Dwight Howard, Warriors
Getty
Dwight Howard

After years of public bickering, Shaquille O’Neal finally put an end to it with a stunning gesture.

O’Neal agreed to Dwight Howard’s request to walk him out at his Hall of Fame induction.

“That’s awesome, I’ll do it,” O’Neal said on “The Big Podcast with Shaq” on Thursday. “I’ll be there. Of course, that’s my guy.”

Howard and Carmelo Anthony lead the 2025 HOF Class. Both Hall of Famers will be inducted twice — first for their individual basketball careers and second as members of the Team USA “Redeem Team” in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Also selected for enshrinement are WNBA greats Sue Bird, Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles, Chicago Bulls coach and two-time NCAA champion Billy Donovan, Miami Heat managing general partner Micky Arison and longtime NBA referee Danny Crawford.

After Howard got the great news, he immediately put out a request on X about O’Neal and other HOF big men to accompany him in his enshrinement.

“I want KG , Shaq, and Kareem to walk me out 🙏🏾 #hof,” he wrote on April 5.

Howard and O’Neal both played for the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers franchises. They also shared the “Superman” nickname which caused tension between the two HOF big men.

Howard averaged 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 58.7% from the field throughout an 18-year NBA career. He was an eight-time All-Star, eight-time All-NBA and five-time All-Defensive team member and a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Howard won a championship with the Lakers  in 2020 at the tail-end of his career.

The Origin of Shaq-Howard Beef

The already-quashed beef between O’Neal and Howard started in 2008 when the latter won the NBA Slam Dunk contest wearing a Superman cape.

As Howard took on the “Superman” monicker, which originally belonged to O’Neal, it did not sit well with the NBA legend.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Then in 2012, O’Neal said in an ESPN story that Brook Lopez was better than Howard, who was coming off his fifth All-NBA First Team selection.

“We as players, we always watch people before us. When I came in it was Patrick Ewing and Hakeem Olajuwon, guys who played like true centers who played inside. What we have now are centers that are going to the European style, which is a lot of pick-and-roll. Dwight Howard, who’s a pick-and-roll player, some people say he’s the best center in the league, but me being an old-school center, I’m going to go with [Brook] Lopez and Andrew Bynum because they play with their back to the basket.”

O’Neal later tweeted his comments were to motivate Howard after the latter responded he “doesn’t care what Shaq says.”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Social Media Beef Re-Ignited

Then in 2016, O’Neal posted a photoshopped image of him dunking over Howard.

Their beef reignited in 2022 when Howard joined the T1 League in Taiwan.

“He’s supposed to have 30 points playing against a dude 5’8″,” O’Neal said on his podcast at the time. “Good job. This league reminds me of a Lifetime Fitness league every Saturday when I go work out on Saturday. Great job, Dwight. I’m proud of you.”

In 2024, they went back-and-forth again when Howard claimed O’Neal blocked him on social media.

“Who blocks someone over a nickname owned by Warner [B]rothers,” Howard commented. “There is no REAL Superman it sound petty.”

Howard’s attempt to quash the beef later was met with another O’Neal diss.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Early this year, O’Neal they still continued to bicker.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Howard offered to make peace again by inviting O’Neal to his podcast. But the NBA legend was not interested.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Until Howard joined him at the Hall of Fame.

Alder Almo is a basketball journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com. He has more than 15 years of experience in local and international media, including broadcast, print and digital. He previously covered the Knicks for Empire Sports Media and the NBA for Off the Glass. Alder is from the Philippines and is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey. More about Alder Almo

Read More
, , , ,

Los Angeles Lakers Players

Luka Doncic's headshot L. Dončić
Dorian Finney-Smith's headshot D. Finney-Smith
Jordan Goodwin's headshot J. Goodwin
Rui Hachimura's headshot R. Hachimura
Jaxson Hayes's headshot J. Hayes
Bronny James's headshot B. James
LeBron James's headshot L. James
Trey Jemison's headshot T. Jemison
Maxi Kleber's headshot M. Kleber
Dalton Knecht's headshot D. Knecht
Christian Koloko's headshot C. Koloko
Alex Len's headshot A. Len
Shake Milton's headshot S. Milton
Markieff Morris's headshot M. Morris
Austin Reaves's headshot A. Reaves
Jarred Vanderbilt's headshot J. Vanderbilt
Gabe Vincent's headshot G. Vincent

Latest Lakers News Alerts

LeBron James : Scores 27 points in victory

James chipped in 27 points (11-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 112-97 win over the Mavericks. James' three assists Wednesday matched a season low, but he scored at least 20 points for the fourth time in his last five outings. Over his last 11 games following an extended absence with a groin strain, the future Hall of Famer has averaged 22.4 points, 6.5 assists, 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 three-pointers in 36.3 minutes.

Comments

Shaquille O’Neal Ends Dwight Howard Beef With Stunning Gesture

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x