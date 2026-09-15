Lakers Legend Shaquille O’Neal Announces Career News Before NBA Season

Shaquille O’Neal is adding another line to a post-basketball résumé that already stretches well beyond the NBA.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend has agreed to become a global ambassador for NordVPN, the digital security company announced on September 14. The partnership will run for more than a year and includes a campaign built around online security as well as a live event in New York City later this fall.

O’Neal also appeared in a promotional video posted through a collaboration between his Instagram account and NordVPN.

It is not a return to basketball. It is another reminder that Shaq’s career after basketball has hardly slowed down.

Shaquille O’Neal Announces New NordVPN Partnership

NordVPN said O’Neal will work with the company on its “Go big on your online protection” campaign, promoting awareness of scams, phishing and other online threats.

“I only work with people and brands I believe in, and NordVPN is serious about helping people stay protected online,” O’Neal said in the company’s announcement.

The company said the agreement extends for more than a year. O’Neal is also scheduled to headline a NordVPN event in New York later this fall. Independent reports published Monday likewise identified O’Neal as the company’s new global ambassador.

Brand deals are nothing new for O’Neal. What stands out is the longevity of the second career.

The former center has remained visible through television, business ventures, music and entertainment long after playing his final NBA game. NordVPN’s announcement also identifies him as an entrepreneur, producer and DJ in addition to his basketball work.

Shaq, apparently, does not believe much in retirement.

Shaq Remains One of the Lakers’ Defining Stars

There is a reason virtually any O’Neal career move still resonates with Lakers fans.

Los Angeles signed him as a free agent in 1996, and O’Neal spent eight seasons with the franchise. His partnership with Kobe Bryant produced three consecutive NBA championships from 2000 through 2002. O’Neal was named Finals MVP in all three title runs.

His 1999-2000 season remains one of the dominant campaigns in Lakers history. O’Neal averaged 29.7 points and 13.6 rebounds, won the scoring title and captured the NBA MVP award before leading Los Angeles to the championship.

The Lakers later retired his No. 34 in 2013.

That chapter ended more than two decades ago. O’Neal has nevertheless remained one of the franchise’s most recognizable ambassadors — officially or otherwise — because his Lakers peak coincided with the team’s last three-peat.

His newest title is considerably different: cybersecurity ambassador.

But for one of the NBA’s most prolific personalities after retirement, another career move almost feels like the predictable part.