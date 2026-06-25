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Los Angeles Lakers Sign 3-Point Shooting Center After NBA Draft

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EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 25: General Manager Rob Pelinka of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during a press conference at UCLA Health Training Center on September 25, 2025 in El Segundo, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, Robbie Avila did not get selected in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The former Saint Louis star is coming off a year where he averaged 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.0% from three-point range in 35 games.

Lakers Sign 3-Point Shooting Center After NBA Draft

GettyRobbie Avila #21 of the Saint Louis Billikens takes a shot on the basket during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 19, 2026 in Buffalo, New York.

After the draft, Jon Chepkevich of DraftExpress.com reported the news that the Lakers had signed Avila.

Chepkevich wrote: “NEWS: Saint Louis’ Robbie Avila has agreed to an Exhibit-10 contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell DraftExpress. The A10 Player of the Year is one of the nation’s most skilled bigs. Shot 40% from three and averaged 4+ assists per game as a frontcourt playmaking hub.”

Before two seasons at Saint Louis, the 22-year-old had spent the first two years of his college basketball career at Indiana State.

Over 137 career college games, Avila has shot 37.9% from three-point range.

Social Media Reacts

GettyRobbie Avila #21 of the Saint Louis Billikens shoots the ball against the Michigan Wolverines in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 21, 2026 in Buffalo, New York.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@SF9ersGANG: “I would like to see him on the team. We need the shooting and he has the ability to be a playmaker.”

@SuleimanToyeeb: “He can play… but he definitely needs athletic and defensive minded power fowards around him.”

Indiana State Basketball: “Congratulations to former Sycamore Robbie Avila on signing an Exhibit-10 contract with the @Lakers!”

GettyRobbie Avila #21 of the Saint Louis Billikens dives for the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 21, 2026 in Buffalo, New York.

@gucci7383: “Let’s see what he has in summer league”

@riicheee_10: “A big who just be hitting 3s. I need a big in the paint”

@Xavier_Sanchez4: “Robbie Avila is the latest former Illinois prep star to sign a NBA contract – this one with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Oak Forest grad played 137 between his time at Indiana State and St. Louis while averaging 14.5 points on 56.1 percent shooting.”

Avila will certainly be a player that Lakers fans are excited about watching in NBA Summer League.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Lakers Sign 3-Point Shooting Center After NBA Draft

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