Los Angeles Lakers Sign 3-Point Shooting Center After NBA Draft

On Wednesday night, Robbie Avila did not get selected in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The former Saint Louis star is coming off a year where he averaged 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.0% from three-point range in 35 games.

Lakers Sign 3-Point Shooting Center After NBA Draft

After the draft, Jon Chepkevich of DraftExpress.com reported the news that the Lakers had signed Avila.

Chepkevich wrote: “NEWS: Saint Louis’ Robbie Avila has agreed to an Exhibit-10 contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell DraftExpress. The A10 Player of the Year is one of the nation’s most skilled bigs. Shot 40% from three and averaged 4+ assists per game as a frontcourt playmaking hub.”

Before two seasons at Saint Louis, the 22-year-old had spent the first two years of his college basketball career at Indiana State.

Over 137 career college games, Avila has shot 37.9% from three-point range.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@SF9ersGANG: “I would like to see him on the team. We need the shooting and he has the ability to be a playmaker.”

@SuleimanToyeeb: “He can play… but he definitely needs athletic and defensive minded power fowards around him.”

Indiana State Basketball: “Congratulations to former Sycamore Robbie Avila on signing an Exhibit-10 contract with the @Lakers!”

@gucci7383: “Let’s see what he has in summer league”

@riicheee_10: “A big who just be hitting 3s. I need a big in the paint”

@Xavier_Sanchez4: “Robbie Avila is the latest former Illinois prep star to sign a NBA contract – this one with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Oak Forest grad played 137 between his time at Indiana State and St. Louis while averaging 14.5 points on 56.1 percent shooting.”

Avila will certainly be a player that Lakers fans are excited about watching in NBA Summer League.