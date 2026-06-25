Los Angeles Lakers Sign Elite Rim Protector After NBA Draft

On Wednesday night, a lot of undrafted players agreed to deals with NBA teams.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the Los Angeles Lakers are signing a former Syracuse center to an Exhibit 10 deal.

McMenamin wrote: “Former Syracuse center William Kyle III is signing with the Lakers on an Exhibit 10 deal, sources told ESPN. The 6-9, 230-pound big man averaged 8.4 points on 66.1% with 7.1 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game in his senior season with the Orange”

The Lakers are in need of depth at the center position.

Therefore, Kyle is an intriguing addition to the preseason roster.

In addition to Syracuse, the 22-year-old also had stops with South Dakota State and UCLA over four college basketball seasons.

He had two games with 6+ blocks this past year.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the signing:

@LakersNation: “This is a fun one.”

@OverloadedGFX: “PELINKA YOUVE MADE IT UP TO ME”

@_eldrinm: “Lakers may have the most athletic summer league roster 😂 With Thiero, Carr, Kyle III, Okereke, and maybe Mañon.”

@LakersLegacyPod: “William Kyle III | Exhibit 10 The Lakers just stacked upon their Athleticism Meet the Adou Thiero’s of Wenyen Gabriel’s. An Explosive, Aerial Shot Blocking Demon last season. Would not be surprised if he ends up on a 2-Way Deal by end of Summer League.”

@JayhzLAL: “Lakers just signed this 6’9 Center “William Kyle III” 😳🔥 Comps: Elite Rim Protector Rim Running Lob-Threat Defensive Versatility Stats: 8.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.0 STL, 2.5 BLKS and 66.1% percent FG”

Benjamin Royer: “William Kyle III played one season for Mick Cronin at UCLA — between his years at South Dakota State and Syracuse.”

@nyarlathHunters: “At least we got very athletic in this draft, now to hope that we can develop them and see if we got some diamonds”

Looking At The Lakers

For a high-profile team like the Lakers, they have done an excellent job of developing talent from within.

They are coming off a season where they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

The franchise last won a title in 2020.