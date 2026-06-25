Hi, Subscriber

Los Angeles Lakers Sign Play-Making Point Guard After NBA Draft

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 09: General Manager Rob Pelinka of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on April 09, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, Robert McCray V did not get selected in the 2026 NBA Draft.

He is coming off a very strong season where he averaged 16.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 45.8% from the field and 35.5% from three-point range in 33 games.

Lakers Sign Play-Making Point Guard

GettyRobert McCray V #6 of the Florida State Seminoles dribbles the ball down the court against the Clemson Tigers during the second period at Littlejohn Coliseum on February 21, 2026 in Clemson, South Carolina.

After the draft, Jon Chepkevich of DraftExpress reported that McCray V is signing with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Chepkevich wrote: “NEWS: Florida State’s Robert McCray V has agreed to an Exhibit-10 contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell DraftExpress. The 6’4” guard led the Seminoles in scoring and assists en route to All-ACC honors. Super bouncy athlete with a 43” max vert.”

McCray V also spent time with Wake Forest and Jacksonville over four seasons of college basketball.

He shot 46.3% from the field over 111 career college games.

Social Media Reacts

GettyRobert McCray V #6 of the Florida State Seminoles dribbles the ball while being guarded by Amaël L’Etang #29 of the Dayton Flyers in the first half at UD Arena on December 16, 2025 in Dayton, Ohio.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Vince Wolfram: “Florida State’s Robert McCray V has agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, per sources. Leader with showtime ability. Strong athlete who can really score + his playmaking took a huge step forward at FSU. Super high on him. 📈”

Florida State Men’s Basketball: “SIGNED ‼️ Robert McCray V inks an Exhibit 10 contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.”

@ThePettiestLA: “Lakers assembling a super team for Vegas”

GettyRobert McCray V #6 of the Florida State Seminoles dribbles the ball against Xaivian Lee #1 of the Florida Gators during the second half of a game at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center on November 11, 2025 in Gainesville, Florida.

@Lakr4lyfe1: “Good . Its crazy how many guys who are still good but dont get drafted. He deserves it. Some get drafted even in 1st round and bust . Shoot our last two 1st rounders havent turned out what we had hoped for. So to see these few we have signed today gives hope to others.”

@williamisbill: “Not many of these guys deserve a graphic, but he does!”

@Aussie_Lakers: “Summer league is full of athletes”

Based on reports, the Lakers have been the most active teams in signing undrafted free agents.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Los Angeles Lakers Sign Play-Making Point Guard After NBA Draft

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x