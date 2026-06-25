Los Angeles Lakers Sign Play-Making Point Guard After NBA Draft

On Wednesday night, Robert McCray V did not get selected in the 2026 NBA Draft.

He is coming off a very strong season where he averaged 16.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 45.8% from the field and 35.5% from three-point range in 33 games.

Lakers Sign Play-Making Point Guard

After the draft, Jon Chepkevich of DraftExpress reported that McCray V is signing with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Chepkevich wrote: “NEWS: Florida State’s Robert McCray V has agreed to an Exhibit-10 contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell DraftExpress. The 6’4” guard led the Seminoles in scoring and assists en route to All-ACC honors. Super bouncy athlete with a 43” max vert.”

McCray V also spent time with Wake Forest and Jacksonville over four seasons of college basketball.

He shot 46.3% from the field over 111 career college games.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Vince Wolfram: “Florida State’s Robert McCray V has agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, per sources. Leader with showtime ability. Strong athlete who can really score + his playmaking took a huge step forward at FSU. Super high on him. 📈”

Florida State Men’s Basketball: “SIGNED ‼️ Robert McCray V inks an Exhibit 10 contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.”

@ThePettiestLA: “Lakers assembling a super team for Vegas”

@Lakr4lyfe1: “Good . Its crazy how many guys who are still good but dont get drafted. He deserves it. Some get drafted even in 1st round and bust . Shoot our last two 1st rounders havent turned out what we had hoped for. So to see these few we have signed today gives hope to others.”

@williamisbill: “Not many of these guys deserve a graphic, but he does!”

@Aussie_Lakers: “Summer league is full of athletes”

Based on reports, the Lakers have been the most active teams in signing undrafted free agents.