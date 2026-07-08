Lakers Set to ‘Execute Sign-&-Trade’ That Would Deliver Jonathan Kuminga

The Lakers have made it clear that the remainder of their summer probably hangs on their ability to land one player: forward Jonathan Kuminga, who had a rocky tenure with the Warriors before being dealt to Atlanta at last year’s trade deadline. The Hawks opted not to bring Kuminga back, declining his team option last week, but still technically own his rights.

That could be significant to the Lakers, if they can get the Hawks to execute a sign-and-trade deal for Kuminga. According to the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers offered Kuminga two years and $20 million, with a player option next summer, but Kuminga’s side wants a bigger payout for a player who has shown exceptional athleticism and upside, even if it has not always translated into consistent production.

And on Wednesday it was revealed that the Lakers might be in very good position to acquire Kuminga–the Hawks are open, according to the California Post, to dealing Kuminga to LA in a sign-and-trade, even if it means taking back Jarred Vanderbilt as contract filler.

Lakers Can Execute Sign-and-Trade

The Lakers have been looking to unload Vanderbilt, who is slated to make $12.5 million next year and more than $13 million the following season, somewhere in order to create space to give Kuminga a bigger contract. But working a sign-and-trade with Atlanta would cut out the middle man and allow the Lakers to secure what they view a a key piece of their offseason plan.

The Post’s Khobi Price wrote on Wednesday, “It’s clear that a $10 million salary for Kuminga won’t get a deal done now. Kuminga’s side feels there are better options for him if he joins the Lakers. The main option that could help the Lakers acquire Kuminga: A sign and trade with the Hawks, which would allow Kuminga to receive a higher salary than the Lakers are able to offer Kuminga as an unrestricted free agent.

“A source told the Post the Hawks are willing to execute a sign-and-trade with the Lakers around the framework of Kuminga going to L.A. and the Hawks receiving Jarred Vanderbilt and the Lakers’ 2032 first-round pick swap – the lone option the Lakers have of trading a first-round pick this summer. Los Angeles also has three second-round picks available to trade.”

Would Jonathan Kuminga Accept Deal?

The Lakers have a depleted arsenal of draft picks to work with this summer after dealing away two first-round picks in order to land Walker Kessler in a sign-and-trade with the Jazz to start the offseason. The Lakers also dealt off two swaps in that deal, which is why the 2032 swap is their only real asset left.

While the Lakers are open to a sign-and-trade for Kuminga, one problem is that it would require Kuminga to sign at least a three-year contract, per NBA rules. The way the Lakers have pitched the job to Kuminga has been something along the lines of getting a starting role at a modest contract with the league’s most-watched team, and go back into free agency next summer and make a bigger score.

That can’t happen with a sign-and-trade. Both the Lakers and Kuminga would have to make more of a commitment–but given where things stand, maybe both sides would be willing to do so.