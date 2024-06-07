J.R. Smith Warns Dan Hurley Against Taking Lakers Job

Even amidst the NBA Finals, few things are a hotter topic of discussion than the Los Angeles Lakers head coach search. University of Connecticut men’s coach, Dan Hurley, is the clubhouse favorite.

Former guard J.R. Smith even chimed in on X (formerly known as Twitter) to warn Hurley against taking the job.

“Don’t fall for it!” Smith wrote on June 7.

Hurley is a two-time champion coach with the UCONN Huskies, and a dark horse candidate for the job that seemingly arrived out of nowhere.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi broke the news of his candidacy early on June 5.

“The Los Angeles Lakers are targeting UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley as the franchise’s next coach,” Wojnarowski reported. “And are preparing a massive, long-term contract offer to bring the back-to-back NCAA national champion to the NBA, sources told ESPN.”

The news threw fans completely off guard.

Shams Charania of The Athletic had previously reported that the Lakers were “zeroing in” on JJ Redick as their new hire.

For now, it appears Hurley’s job to lose. Regardless of what Smith thinks.

Because the voice that matters most inside the organization seems to be on board.

LeBron ‘Impressed’ with Hurley

Wojnarowski went on to note in his report that LeBron James is “impressed” with Hurley’s college resume. Specifically his offensive sets and history in talent development.

“As for the Lakers’ stars, LeBron James has been impressed with Hurley’s sophisticated offensive actions,” Wojnarowski wrote. “Assuming James returns to L.A. in free agency, the possibility of using the 55th overall pick in this month’s NBA draft on USC freshman guard Bronny James makes Hurley an even more intriguing candidate. If that happens, James gets a chance to play with his son and the benefit of Hurley and his staff becoming responsible for Bronny‘s pro development.”

James, who’s yet to decide on his $51-million player option for 2024-2025, is the most important voice in any conversation about the Lakers’ future. It’s likely why Redick’s name received such serious consideration off the rip.

The two host a podcast together called “Mind the Game,” and have a mutual respect for each other’s basketball IQs.

Any decision the Los Angeles front office makes this summer will also be made with the caveat of how it affects LeBron’s looming free agency decision.

That includes the coaching hire, and whether or not they try and draft his son, Bronny.

Windhorst: LeBron Told Lakers to Make Decision Best for Lakers

Ironically enough, in regards to the coaching search, James has attempted to take a backseat. And stay in that backseat.

Brian Windhorst revealed James message to the Lakers amid their coaching search on an episode of “Get Up” on ESPN.

“When LeBron met with the Lakers to talk about the head-coaching searching,” Windhorst said on June 6. “What he told them was, ‘Don’t make a decision based on me for this next year or two. Make the best decision that you can make for the Lakers franchise for the next decade.'”

James doesn’t want the Los Angeles front office prioritizing him as so many teams have done in the past. That sounds like a man who is largely undecided on where he’ll play in 2024-2025.