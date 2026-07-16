On Thursday, July 16, former Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took the stage at Fanatic Fest in New York City to film an episode of his show, ‘Mind The Game.’

Right off the bat, James made it clear that his big free agency decision won’t be discussed. However, James did send a message to the Lakers, just weeks after informing them that he won’t be returning to their side of California for next season.

Lakers Get Special Message From LeBron James Amid NBA Free Agency

“Shout out to my former team,” James said to Indiana Pacers star, and temporary co-host, Tyrese Haliburton, in front of a live crowd.

“I spent eight great years with the Los Angeles Lakers … That was an unbelievable ride, and I am looking forward to what comes next as I wind down my journey. .. It’s going to be fun wherever I land.”

As the 2025-2026 NBA season was nearing the final stretch, LeBron’s future started to come into focus. Without an extension done with the Lakers, James was set to become a free agent during the 2026 offseason.

For a while, it seemed like LeBron’s chances of returning to the Lakers for another year, or retiring, were much higher than anything else.

However, in the days leading up to the start of free agency, that was no longer the case. James intends to play in 2026-2027, and he informed the Lakers that he was going to hit the open market, signaling that they should move on.

Since then, James has been garnering pitches from many teams across the league. At this point, just a handful of them seem to have a real chance at landing his services.

LeBron James’ Lakers Tenure

After the 2026 NBA Playoffs, James officially wrapped up year eight with the Lakers. He joined the Lakers ahead of the 2018-2019 NBA season, after his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Over those eight seasons, LeBron played in 479 games. He produced averages of 25.9 points, 7.9 assists, and 7.7 rebounds per game. The Lakers made the playoffs all but two times during that stretch.

The Lakers brought home an NBA championship in 2020. That would be the one and only trophy delivered from the LeBron era. No matter how his era is viewed, the Lakers seem to view it as a true success.