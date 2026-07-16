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Lakers Get Special Message From LeBron James Amid NBA Free Agency

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 06: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during a 120-112 win against the Golden State Warriors in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on February 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

On Thursday, July 16, former Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took the stage at Fanatic Fest in New York City to film an episode of his show, ‘Mind The Game.’

Right off the bat, James made it clear that his big free agency decision won’t be discussed. However, James did send a message to the Lakers, just weeks after informing them that he won’t be returning to their side of California for next season.

Lakers Get Special Message From LeBron James Amid NBA Free Agency

Los Angeles Lakers v Indiana Pacers

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 02: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 02, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

“Shout out to my former team,” James said to Indiana Pacers star, and temporary co-host, Tyrese Haliburton, in front of a live crowd.

“I spent eight great years with the Los Angeles Lakers … That was an unbelievable ride, and I am looking forward to what comes next as I wind down my journey. .. It’s going to be fun wherever I land.”

As the 2025-2026 NBA season was nearing the final stretch, LeBron’s future started to come into focus. Without an extension done with the Lakers, James was set to become a free agent during the 2026 offseason.

For a while, it seemed like LeBron’s chances of returning to the Lakers for another year, or retiring, were much higher than anything else.

However, in the days leading up to the start of free agency, that was no longer the case. James intends to play in 2026-2027, and he informed the Lakers that he was going to hit the open market, signaling that they should move on.

Since then, James has been garnering pitches from many teams across the league. At this point, just a handful of them seem to have a real chance at landing his services.

LeBron James’ Lakers Tenure

LeBron James

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 12: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers smiles towards the Dallas Mavericks bench in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on February 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Wally Skalij/Getty Images)

After the 2026 NBA Playoffs, James officially wrapped up year eight with the Lakers. He joined the Lakers ahead of the 2018-2019 NBA season, after his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Over those eight seasons, LeBron played in 479 games. He produced averages of 25.9 points, 7.9 assists, and 7.7 rebounds per game. The Lakers made the playoffs all but two times during that stretch.

The Lakers brought home an NBA championship in 2020. That would be the one and only trophy delivered from the LeBron era. No matter how his era is viewed, the Lakers seem to view it as a true success.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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