Lakers Free-Agent Option Could Be Poached by West Contender: Report

The Lakers have a full roster, with 15 players under contract, but it’s no secret that the team did not want or expect that to be the case. Christian Wood, Cam Reddish and D’Angelo Russell all opted in on their contracts for 2024-25, which left the Lakers with no available spots, despite their desire to add some talent to the mix.

One player the Lakers brought in late last season—guard Spencer Dinwiddie—would like to be back with the team, and he’d like to be back, as well. But the Lakers situation has left no room for him.

If the team does not free up a spot quickly, it seems, Dinwiddie could wind up elsewhere. When he was released by the Raptors following his trade from the Nets last year, Dinwiddie had a choice between going to the Lakers or returning to the Mavericks, where he had played for split seasons between 2022 and 2023.

Now, according to veteran NBA writer Marc Stein, Dinwiddie could shun the Lakers and wind up back in Dallas, where he could be a top bench option for the defending Western Conference champs.

Spencer Dinwiddie Angling to Return to Dallas?

Here’s what Stein wrote about Dinwiddie in his weekly newsletter:

“Dallas could elect to keep the spot open in the short-term, but league sources say that the Mavericks do hold an interest in re-signing Spencer Dinwiddie. I’m likewise told that Dinwiddie has maintained property in the Dallas area since he was traded to Brooklyn in the Kyrie Irving deal in February 2023 and has interest in a return.

“Dinwiddie, who played his high school ball in the San Fernando Valley, chose to sign with his hometown Lakers over a return to the Mavericks last February after he was traded from Brooklyn to Toronto for Dennis Schröder and Thaddeus Young and then bought out.”

Dinwiddie averaged 6.8 points and 2.4 assists with the Lakers last season, and shot 38.9% from the 3-point line in his brief, 28-game stint with the purple-and-gold.

Lakers Would Like to Keep Veteran Guard

The Lakers could find themselves in need of a backup point guard if the team ultimately decides to trade away guard Gabe Vincent, a prominent free-agent signing last year who did not hit the floor because of injuries. Vincent played just 11 games for the Lakers last season after signing a three-year, $33 million deal to leave the Miami Heat.

Vincent’s absence was one reason the Lakers felt the need to sign Dinwiddie in the first place.

If the Lakers make a major move in the remainder of the summer—and they are, no question, considering doing so—the chances are strong that they will deal away one or both of their current point guards. Russell is a very good candidate to move on, and his $18.7 million expiring contract is a considerable asset.

But Vincent, who is a quality veteran option when healthy, could be dealt away, too.

If either of the Lakers point guards gets moved, and if the Lakers can create a roster spot in doing so, the team could then turn to Dinwiddie to fill a bench spot. He is a decent playmaker and very good perimeter shooter.

But he won’t wait around for too long for the Lakers. A return to the Mavericks makes some sense for Dinwiddie, and could chop away a bench option for the Lakers.