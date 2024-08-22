Steph Curry, LeBron James Fuel Rumors With Intriguing Instagram Collab

NBA superstars Stephen Curry and LeBron James set Instagram on fire on Thursday, August 22, when they collaborated in a post with an intriguing caption.

“Same team… winning team,” Curry wrote in a photo of him with the Los Angeles Lakers superstar and his former Golden State Warriors teammate Kevin Durant clutching their Olympic gold medals.

While the caption is factual as they all were on the same Team USA that won the gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics, it did not stop fans from speculating about a potential team-up between the two stars as they wind up their NBA careers after the Warriors tried to pursue James at the trade deadline.

One fan, who goes by his IG name youngcorey commented: “Curry to the Lakers?” 👀

Another fan, who goes by his IG name lakersalldayeveryday said: “LeBron and Steph collab posted??? I’ve seen enough STEPH YOU ARE A LAKERRRRR!” 😭😭😭

Another fan with b.ellis as his IG name commented: “Aye stop dropping hints…I’m getting excited.”

A Warriors fan whose IG name is ta.n__ said: “Yea bro bron to the Warriors confirmed.”😂

Another fan who goes by his IG name marcelashoward commented: “We need this team up before the retirement.” 🥹

One more fan with the IG name biggsss_ said: “Bro, 1 season we don’t even care if y’all don’t make the playoffs.” 😂

Other fans were also asking why Durant, who has been more active on social media than Curry and James, has yet to accept the collaboration invitation.

Steph Curry Removes ‘Warriors’ in His Instagram Profile

Before posting the collab photo, Curry updated his Instagram bio by removing the phrase “Guard for the Warriors” and replacing it with “Olympic Gold Medalist” as noted by NBA Central.

Curry and James played pivotal roles in Team USA’s gold medal run in the Summer Games.

James was named the tournament Most Valuable Player for his consistency, averaging 14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.3 steals.

Curry was phenomenal in Team USA’s last two victories — semifinals against Serbia and finals against host France — hitting 17 of 26 3-pointers for a whopping 65.4% accuracy.

Both NBA superstars were named to the Olympic All-Star Five along with Serbia’s Nikol Jokic, France’s Victor Wembanyama and Dennis Schroder of Germany.

Front Office Insider Outlines Potential LeBron James-Steph Curry Alliance

ESPN’s front office insider Bobby Marks pointed to 2026 as the year the dream James-Curry team-up could happen.

“LeBron James signed a two-year contract this past offseason, and with the two-year contract, there’s a player option there,” Marks said on “NBA Today” on August 13. “He has a player option; he can become a free agent once again next offseason and pick the team that he would want to go to.

That comes with leaving $50 million on the table to go to a team like Golden State and join Steph Curry. I think the big thing is to keep an eye on maybe the summer of 2026. Steph Curry has two years left on his contract and has the ability to sign an extension. He [Curry] could become a free agent, also. Certainly, LeBron next offseason or, potentially, in the summer of ’26, when both could be free agents.”

ESPN analyst Tim Legler said should the team-up happen, it would have to be James leaving the Lakers.

“The chemistry is there personally … but their games also align,” Legler explained. “If it happens, I think it has to be in Golden State.

I think Steph Curry wants to be that guy that wears one uniform his entire career, but he would love to welcome in that kind of talent to give him a chance to stay competitive at this level.”

James would be 41 in 2026 and his son Bronny would be in his third year with the Lakers.