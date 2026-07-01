Los Angeles Lakers Announce Summer League Roster

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced their 2026 Summer League roster, giving fans their first extended look at first-round pick Cameron Carr and a deeper group of developmental players competing for roles in Los Angeles’ system.

The group is headlined by Carr, the Baylor wing the Lakers selected at No. 24 overall, and second-year forward Adou Thiero. It also includes two-way signees AK Okereke and Peter Suder, returning guard Chris Mañon, former Gonzaga forward Anton Watson and several undrafted players looking to turn July minutes into training-camp or G League opportunities.

The Lakers open at the California Classic against the Golden State Warriors on Friday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m. PT. They also face the Miami Heat on Sunday, July 5 at 1:30 p.m. PT and the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, July 6 at 4:30 p.m. PT. The California Classic is a July 3-6 event, with games at Chase Center in San Francisco and Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Los Angeles then moves to Las Vegas for four scheduled games: Friday, July 10 against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. PT on Prime; Saturday, July 11 at the Dallas Mavericks at 7 p.m. PT on ESPN; Tuesday, July 14 against the LA Clippers at 7 p.m. PT on Prime; and Thursday, July 16 at the Chicago Bulls at 3 p.m. PT on Prime.

Cameron Carr, Adou Thiero Lead Lakers’ Summer League Group

Carr will be the biggest draw. He enters Summer League as the Lakers’ newest first-round investment and an athletic wing who averaged 18.9 points at Baylor while shooting 37.4% from 3-point range.

Thiero gives the Lakers another above-the-rim forward to evaluate. The 2025 second-round pick played limited NBA minutes as a rookie but remains one of the team’s more intriguing developmental athletes because of his size, power and transition finishing.

Okereke and Suder are also important names because both reportedly landed two-way contracts after the draft. Okereke, a Vanderbilt forward, shot 40% from 3-point range last season, while Suder, the MAC Player of the Year at Miami (Ohio), averaged 14.8 points and shot 42% from deep, per Silver Screen and Roll.

Robbie Avila may be the most recognizable undrafted player in the group. The former Saint Louis big man was the Atlantic 10 Player of the Year and brings a different offensive profile as a passing, shooting frontcourt hub. Avila averaged 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 41% from 3-point range last season.

William Kyle III gives the Lakers a more traditional rim-running big. The former Syracuse center averaged 8.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.5 blocks while shooting 66.1%, making him one of the roster’s most obvious defensive-center bets.

Lakers Have Several Undrafted Players Fighting for Longer Looks

Chase Ross, Robert McCray V and Jacari White give the Lakers several perimeter options with different selling points. Ross brings defensive pressure after averaging 2.3 steals at Marquette, McCray brings scoring pop after leading Florida State at 16.3 points per game, and White arrives as a shooter after hitting 43.4% from deep at Virginia.

The rest of the roster includes Jon Elmore, Luke Goode, William Hickey, Arthur Kaluma, Zhaire Smith, Anton Watson and Mañon. Elmore gives the Lakers an experienced guard. Goode brings shooting size. Kaluma is a bigger forward with college production. Smith is a former first-round pick still trying to revive his NBA path. Watson, a former Gonzaga standout, previously spent time in NBA systems, including the Celtics and Knicks, before joining the Lakers’ orbit.

For the Lakers, Summer League is less about wins than sorting out who belongs in the next layer of the organization. Carr and Thiero are the long-term names. Okereke and Suder already have two-way relevance. Avila, Kyle, Ross, McCray and White are the swing pieces who can make the week matter with one strong showing.