Lakers Monitoring “Throwback Center” in Unexpected Frontcourt Move

Draft preparations are ramping up for the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of June 23 and 24.

As things stand, the Lakers hold the No. 25 overall pick, assuming they keep the selection rather than including it in a larger trade package for established talent.

According to HoopsHype, Los Angeles has either worked out or scheduled workouts with as many as 37 prospects ahead of draft night.

Among the highest-ranked names reportedly on the Lakers’ radar are Houston forward Chris Cenac Jr., Arkansas guard Meleek Thomas, St. John’s big man Zuby Ejiofor, and UConn standout Alex Karaban.

Lakers Continue Extensive Search for Frontcourt Reinforcements

Whether the Lakers ultimately use their first-round pick on a perimeter player or a frontcourt prospect remains unclear.

What does appear evident, however, is that Rob Pelinka and the front office are conducting an extensive evaluation of this year’s center class.

According to HoopsHype, the latest prospect to work out for Los Angeles is UConn big man Tarris Reed Jr.

The outlet ranks Reed as the No. 29 prospect in the class, making him the third-highest-rated prospect the Lakers have reportedly worked out to this point.

Across 35 games during his senior season, Reed averaged 14.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.0 blocks while shooting an efficient 60.7% from the field.

Reed spent his first two collegiate seasons at Michigan before transferring to UConn ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

Since arriving in Storrs, he has developed into a legitimate NBA prospect, averaging 3.2 offensive rebounds per game while displaying the physicality, motor, and interior presence that could make him an intriguing fit in the Lakers’ frontcourt.

“After making a strong case for himself by putting up three 20-plus-point games in the NCAA tournament, Reed has built momentum on the workout circuit and is trending toward the late first round,” ESPN’s Jeremy Woo recently wrote.

“His mix of length, physical heft, rebounding instincts and offensive skill make him an appealing plug-and-play role player, and he should appeal to contending teams.”

Tarris Reed Jr. Could Offer Immediate NBA-Ready Impact

Whether the Lakers would ultimately spend a first-round pick on a four-year college player remains uncertain.

Still, it is becoming increasingly clear that the franchise is taking a serious look at frontcourt prospects amid the uncertainty surrounding Deandre Ayton‘s future.

Yahoo! Sports analyst Kevin O’Connor previously noted that some teams may question Reed’s long-term upside given that he will be 23 years old as a rookie.

However, an NBA-ready contributor could be exactly what the Lakers need after navigating an injury-plagued rookie season from Adou Thiero.

Reed appeared in 136 collegiate games across two major programs and has consistently performed in high-pressure environments, most recently helping UConn reach the national championship game before falling to his former team, Michigan.

“Reed is a throwback center who played at his best on the biggest stage on UConn’s way to the national title game,” O’Connor recently wrote. “He does all the dirty work inside the paint as a finisher and rebounder and shot-blocker.”

Whether the Lakers ultimately target a frontcourt prospect, a perimeter player, or use the pick as part of a draft-night trade remains one of the biggest questions facing the organization.

If Los Angeles decides to keep the selection, though, there appears to be a deep pool of intriguing prospects expected to be available in the latter stages of the first round, with Reed firmly among them.