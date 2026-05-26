Lakers Could Take Risk on ‘Throwback Center’ as Ayton Replacement

Before free agency and trade discussions fully take over the offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers must first navigate the NBA Draft.

As things currently stand, the Lakers hold the No. 25 overall pick, giving them the flexibility either to package the selection in a larger trade or use it to add another young prospect to the roster.

General manager Rob Pelinka recently emphasized the growing importance of player development, with the franchise already hiring former Virginia head coach Tony Bennett as a draft advisor.

Lakers Projected to Target Frontcourt Help in NBA Draft

The Lakers recently added Rohan Ramadas as assistant general manager, with his role expected to focus heavily on “[salary] cap, analytics and data.”

Another assistant general manager is also expected to be hired, with draft scouting and player development likely to be central responsibilities for the position.

With the Lakers’ financial flexibility under the microscope this summer, the NBA Draft may ultimately become one of the organization’s most affordable ways to strengthen the roster while preserving cap flexibility.

In his latest mock draft, ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel projected the Lakers selecting UConn center Tarris Reed Jr. with the 25th overall pick.

Across 35 games during his senior season, Reed averaged 14.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.0 blocks while shooting an efficient 60.7% from the field.

“One key area of need for the Los Angeles Lakers this summer is at the center position, where Deandre Ayton clearly wasn’t the team’s long-term solution,” Siegel wrote. “The Lakers want to add a rim-running big who thrives in pick-and-roll situations so that they can build their own version of what Luka Doncic had in Dallas with Dereck Lively III and Daniel Gafford.”

Reed spent his freshman and sophomore seasons at Michigan before transferring to UConn ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

Since then, he has developed into a legitimate draft prospect, averaging 3.2 offensive rebounds per game while showcasing the type of physicality, hustle, and interior presence that could quickly translate to the Lakers’ frontcourt rotation.

LA Evaluating Additional Frontcourt Prospects

ESPN’s Jeremy Woo recently projected Reed as an early second-round pick, suggesting the 6-foot-11 center could have a wide draft range.

“Reed is a throwback center who played at his best on the biggest stage on UConn’s way to the national title game,” Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin O’Connor recently wrote. “He does all the dirty work inside the paint as a finisher and rebounder and shot-blocker.”

“There are questions about his upside, especially since he’ll be 23 as a rookie.”

Whether Los Angeles would ultimately use a first-round selection on a four-year college player remains uncertain, but it is increasingly clear the franchise is prioritizing frontcourt additions.

Villanova forward Duke Brennan is also scheduled to work out with the Lakers on Tuesday, according to his agency, OG6 Sports Management.

Brennan recently wrapped up his senior season at Villanova averaging 12.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.3 combined steals and blocks across 32 games while shooting 65.8 percent from the field.

The 6-foot-10 forward was previously rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and began his college career at Arizona State before later transferring to Grand Canyon for his sophomore and junior seasons. He eventually landed at Villanova through the transfer portal.

Brennan had initially explored the possibility of returning to college basketball amid ongoing discussion surrounding an additional year of NCAA eligibility for student-athletes.

However, his focus now appears firmly set on the NBA Draft process.

OG6 Sports Management also previously announced that Brennan had completed a workout with the Detroit Pistons, further highlighting the growing NBA interest in the Villanova big man.