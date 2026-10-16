Lakers Could Regret Passing on Dominant Rookie Center Now Thriving Elsewhere

Heading into the 2026-27 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers‘ center depth has emerged as a potential concern, with questions surrounding whether their current rotation can hold up throughout the campaign.

Marquee free-agent signing Walker Kessler headlined the summer arrivals, while Sandro Mamukelashvili and Kevon Looney round out the team’s center options.

The Lakers had an opportunity to address their frontcourt depth during the 2026 NBA Draft but instead selected wing Cameron Carr.

Just two picks later, however, a player Los Angeles passed on landed with a Western Conference contender and has since impressed throughout the preseason.

Lakers Could Regret Passing on Dominant Rookie Center

Former UConn standout Tarris Reed, who reportedly worked out for the Lakers ahead of the draft, joined the San Antonio Spurs with the No. 26 pick, two selections after Los Angeles drafted Carr at No. 24.

Reed initially showcased his interior presence during Summer League, averaging 9.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. He has since carried that physicality into preseason action against NBA opposition.

In a recent preseason victory, the 23-year-old delivered an eye-catching performance, scoring just four points but pulling down an impressive 17 rebounds.

Eight came on the offensive glass, while Reed also contributed four steals, one block, and committed just one turnover.

His scoring numbers have remained modest, but his rebounding has been particularly impressive.

Across four preseason appearances, Reed has collected 37 rebounds, the second-most league-wide behind Oklahoma City Thunder center Aday Mara.

In just 17.9 minutes per contest, he has averaged 5.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.5 offensive rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1.0 block.

Given the Lakers’ need for size, physicality, and reliable rebounding, passing on Reed could eventually prove to be a missed opportunity.

Reed’s College Pedigree Suggests Immediate NBA Readiness

Reed spent his first two collegiate seasons at Michigan before transferring to UConn ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

During his senior season, he averaged 14.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.0 blocks across 35 games, shooting an efficient 60.7% from the field.

His physicality and relentless work on the offensive glass, where he averaged 3.2 rebounds per game, helped establish him as an intriguing NBA prospect.

“Reed is a throwback center who played at his best on the biggest stage on UConn’s way to the national title game,” Yahoo! Sports analyst Kevin O’Connor wrote ahead of the draft. “He does all the dirty work inside the paint as a finisher and rebounder and shot-blocker.”

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Jeremy Woo wrote “[Reed’s] mix of length, physical heft, rebounding instincts and offensive skill make him an appealing plug-and-play role player, and he should appeal to contending teams.”

O’Connor acknowledged that Reed’s age could raise questions about his long-term upside, given that he enters his rookie campaign at 23.

However, an NBA-ready contributor could have been particularly valuable for Los Angeles following Adou Thiero‘s injury-plagued rookie season and Dalton Knecht‘s inconsistencies.

Reed appeared in 136 collegiate games across Michigan and UConn, most recently helping the Huskies reach the national championship game before falling to his former team.

For now, San Antonio looks well-positioned to benefit from his experience and physical presence.

Lakers Prioritized Wing Depth Despite Frontcourt Concerns

Although wing depth has troubled the Lakers in recent seasons, their roster looks considerably different heading into the new campaign.

Quentin Grimes, Matisse Thybulle, and Ziaire Williams arrived through free agency, while Carr joined fellow young prospect Thiero on the roster.

General manager Rob Pelinka and the front office reportedly evaluated several frontcourt prospects ahead of the draft, including Chris Cenac, Zuby Ejiofor, and Baba Miller.

Ultimately, however, Los Angeles opted to invest another draft pick in its perimeter rotation.

Notably, the Lakers have not selected a traditional center in the NBA Draft since 2016, when they chose Ivica Zubac with the No. 32 overall pick.

Whether passing on Reed becomes another decision worth revisiting will depend on how both rookies develop, but his impressive preseason rebounding has already given the Lakers something to think about.