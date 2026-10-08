The Showtime Lakers’ success changed the expectations in LA says Byron Scott, warns Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers are the franchise with the second-highest number of championships, For many, the pureple and gold of the Lakers is synonymous with winning. Even now, fans expect the Lakers to always be at the top, competing for the Larry O’ Brien trophy. However, there is a period of time that can, above all, be considered the golden era of the franchise.

The Lakers have seen many a superstar leave their mark on the franchise. It was walking anomaly Wilt Chamberlain who did it in the 70s. Most recently, it was the ‘King’ LeBron James bringing a chip to the city of Angels during the pandemic. Even so, those eras of the Lakers pale in front of what went down in the 80s.

The 1980s saw the reign of the Showtime Lakers. It was a trophy-laden decade that is still revered by many as the best time to be a Lakers fan. With Earvin ‘Magic‘ Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at the helm, the Showtime Lakers won 5 titles between 1979 and 1990. Infact, a former role player of that team recently spoke on the standard set by them.

Byron Scott on the championship standard set by the Showtime Lakers

Though he was a role player, Byron Scott was very important to three of the five chips that the Showtime Lakers claimed. As part of those teams, Scott is wholly aware of the standard that was set in Los Angeles by that success. Even deacdes later, that expectation of greatness remains for anyone donning the Purple and Gold.

“Every guy that played in that era, the Showtime era, that’s our standard. We don’t know anything but that. It’s either win a championship or it’s a lost season. We are held at a higher standard, and I think Luka [Dončić] and those guys are going to find that out. We expect to win championships, and we’re not going to lower our standards.”

That mindset remains a defining part of being a Laker. Even with a new generation leading the franchise, Scott believes the expectation remains the same. The Lakers have continued to attract some of the biggest names in basketball precisely because of that history. Be it LeBron James or Shaquille O’Neal, every player is expected to bring gold to the Lakers, regardless of their track record outside the team. Ultimately, playing in Los Angeles also comes with the burden of living up to the success of thife before you.

For Luka Dončić, that pressure is now greater than ever. He established himself as one of the NBA’s premier stars in Dallas, then arrived in Los Angeles when no one expected him to. Even so, the expectations that come with being the centerpiece of this franchise are measured by championships.

Byron Scott warns Luka Doncic about fans’ championship expectations

Scott also believes Luka Dončić will quickly understand just how demanding the Lakers fanbase can be. After years of success during the Showtime era and later with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, Los Angeles has never been a place where simply making the playoffs is enough. Even LeBron James, arguably the greatest player ever, had to win a chip in LA to prove his mettle to the franchise’s success-hungry fans.

“The fans aren’t going to lower their standards, either. If they don’t win in Luka’s era, over the next two or three years, there’s going to be a whole lot of stuff going on. That’s how it should be. We did create a high standard, and then Kobe and Shaq lived up to that standard. OK, Luka, it’s your turn.”

With Dončić now carrying the hopes of the franchise into a new era, Scott’s message is clear. In Los Angeles, success has always been measured by championships. However, the pressure is even higher for the Slovenian with him having never won a chip, be it with the Lakers or in Dallas. This season may ultimately prove to be make or break for his legacy.

However, Luka Doncic has done the impossible before. He took Dallas to the NBA Finals at just 24, and he was the scoring champion last season despite missing the final month of the season with an injury.