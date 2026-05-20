Lakers’ Top Trade Target Revealed as All-Star Center

The Los Angeles Lakers are in a stage of team diagnosis. After being swept out of the playoffs by the Thunder, they are trying to figure out what comes next. It’s clear that the roster is not good enough to advance deep in the postseason.

Rob Pelinka is the one in charge of fixing that this offseason. He will have nearly $50 million of cap space to work with this summer, which is the second-most of any team in the NBA. However, using the trade market might be the most effective way to improve the team.

One outlet believes that the Lakers’ top trade target should be an All-Star center.

Lakers’ Top Trade Target Will Be Hard to Get

According to Bleacher Report, Los Angeles should try to go after Bam Adebayo. The All-Star center is currently the best player that the Heat has on its roster. Adebayo is one of the best defensive players in the league and has made All-Defense five times in his career.

Adding him would certainly help Los Angeles on defense. He would also be an excellent lob threat to pair next to Luka Doncic in the lineup. Improving the center spot should be one of the top priorities for the Lakers this summer. Deandre Ayton was simply not good enough.

Getting Adebayo would be extremely challenging for Pelinka. Pat Riley made it clear that he does not want to trade Adebayo, and he will be part of the core of the team for years to come. Riley isn’t looking to rebuild, either. That would be the only scenario in which they move him.

If anything, the Heat are looking to add talent around Adebayo. That means the Lakers will likely have to pivot somewhere else if they want a change at the center position. Adebayo would be the best-case scenario, but it seems easier for them to look elsewhere.

Los Angeles Needs to Figure Out the Frontcourt

The Lakers have to figure out how to improve the frontcourt next season. There is a good chance that LeBron James ends up leaving the team and playing elsewhere. No matter where he plays next season, he is going to have to take a pay cut. Even with the Lakers having a ton of cap space, that would be the case if he returns.

Pelinka has already pulled off the most surprising trade in NBA history when he snagged Doncic, so he could pull off another surprising trade. If he can get a stud at the center position this summer, the Lakers have a chance to be much better than they were this season.

Los Angeles has some first-round draft picks that they can use in these trades to get the players they desire. Finding the right players who fit playing next to Doncic is the key to making a good trade.