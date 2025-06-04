Trade Pitch Would Involve Lakers, Cooper Flagg in Blockbuster Deal

After the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, nothing in the NBA can be counted out. That was a historically bad trade for many reasons, and many other teams would never make the same mistake, but trades happen. For a Mavericks team that’s in a position to win, there could be a scenario where making a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers and others, with the top overall pick, makes sense.

In a recent trade idea from ESPN, that’s exactly what would happen. The trade idea would involve four teams, with Donovan Mitchell going to the Mavericks, the Lakers getting Jarrett Allen, and the Cleveland Cavaliers getting the first overall pick.

“To quote Batman and George Costanza, ‘You want to get nuts,” ESPN wrote. “Come on, let’s get nuts. Would the Cavaliers actually break up a team that posted the NBA’s second-best record (64-18) in pursuit of (Cooper) Flagg? Surely not, but if Cleveland believed that the loss to the Indiana Pacers exposed fatal flaws and if the Cavaliers felt recentering the roster around 23-year-old Evan Mobley was the right response, this move could help everyone involved.”

“The Lakers get their long-desired rim-running center in (Jarrett) Allen, undoubtedly the best big man available to them in terms of current value. Getting Allen costs them not only the pick, swap, and (Dalton) Knecht (what they tried to send the Charlotte Hornets for Mark Williams), but also a second swap. If the Lakers can build around Allen and (Luka) Doncic like they hope, that swap shouldn’t convey anyway.”

Lakers Get Their Big Man

This would be a blockbuster trade of all blockbuster trades, but something the Los Angeles Lakers would love to happen. The Lakers are looking for a center, and Allen would be perfect in that pursuit.

Allen, one of the better shot blockers in the NBA and a force underneath the basket, helped the Cavaliers to one of the best defenses in the NBA, and would essentially be exactly what they need as a defender.

Is This Trade Feasible?

If the Los Angeles Lakers want this to happen, they need the Dallas Mavericks to want to trade the first overall pick.

Sure, Mitchell would be a great get for the Mavericks, and the picks would be enticing, but there’s no reason to give up on a potential generational player like Cooper Flagg, if that’s who they decide to take.

And according to Tim McMahon of ESPN, the Mavericks have no plans to trade the first overall pick. Dallas views this pick as a potential game changer for them, adding that it’s viewed as a gift around the organization.

“Sources told ESPN that Patrick Dumont, who just finished his first year as the Mavs’ governor, considers the opportunity to be in position to draft a generational talent such as Flagg a ‘gift.’ While Dumont has given (GM Nico) Harrison great leeway to run basketball operations, the governor has final decision on all personnel matters,” McMahon said, per NBC.

That doesn’t mean the Lakers won’t be able to trade for Allen, but they’ll have to get creative in a deal. If it happens, there’s a chance it could happen on draft night.