Lakers Trade Idea Would Land $215 Million All-Star PG

The Los Angeles Lakers start their season on October 22 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, giving them a tough challenge to open the campaign. While they’ll have a tough task in the first game, the Lakers need to play as many good teams as possible to determine how close they are to being contenders.

The Lakers’ roster didn’t add any meaningful players after finishing seventh in the Western Conference and losing in the first round of the playoffs last year.

With two first-round picks to still trade, the Lakers could be in the mix to improve their team after they assess what they have. If they’re in the mix for a trade during the season, Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report listed Trae Young as a trade target.

“The Lakers are another team that’s been connected to LaVine over the last several months, but they may want to set their sights a little higher,” Bailey wrote on October 15. “Despite his oft-discussed shortcomings, particularly as a defender, Young is still one of the NBA’s best and most consistent offensive engines. Making him the third member of a “Big Three” with AD and LeBron would push L.A. closer to title contention.

And with multiple future first-round picks, some good salary-matching contracts (including Rui Hachimura and D’Angelo Russell) and a young prospect or too (like Dalton Knecht or Max Christie), the Lakers can make a pretty competitive offer. Of course, Young’s availability depends on how the Hawks (or maybe Risacher) look early in the season. But if Atlanta does indeed start shopping Trae, L.A. should call.”

Why the Atlanta Hawks Might Not Trade Young to the Lakers

With only two first-round picks, it’s uncertain if the Los Angeles Lakers could intrigue the Atlanta Hawks with their assets.

On October 14, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report wrote that Young to the Lakers was one of the trades “that should’ve happened” in the offseason, but highlighted that Atlanta has Los Angeles’ first-round pick in 2025.