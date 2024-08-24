3-Team Trade Pitch Would Send Steph Curry to the Lakers

A potential team-up between Stephen Curry and LeBron James has been rumored for years. But in order for it to happen on the Los Angeles Lakers would require a third team willing to help facilitate the blockbuster.

Inviting the New York Knicks into the deal — who are in the need of a starting center — is one way to pair up two of the NBA’s greatest to ever play.

Lakers receive: Curry, Moses Moody

Knicks receive: Anthony Davis

Golden State Warriors receive: Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, D’Angelo Russell

The trade would require first-round compensation from both the Knicks and the Lakers. But in a trade involving Curry and Davis, it would be a pick of the litter for the Warriors.

This deal helps New York to shore up their center rotation, while also serving as a conclusion to the Randle era in the Big Apple.

Golden State reluctantly moves on from the Curry era, but in doing so adds an potential All-NBA forward who could recoup even more assets as he returns from season-ending shoulder surgery.

And the Lakers make one last title bid on James, who’s entering the twilight of his career. It’s a blockbuster of the highest tier, but if Curry wants to play next to James in a non-Olympic setting, this would ensure it.

Why Would the Warriors Move Stephen Curry?

X, formerly known as Twitter, is abuzz after Curry removed the phrase “Guard for the @Warriors” from his Instagram bio.

That doesn’t mean a trade is imminent. It almost never has in the history of professional athletes and their social media activity.

But there’s also Golden State’s failed swing at a trade for James to consider. They made an approach to the Lakers at last season’s trade deadline, and according to John Hollinger of The Athletic, had Curry’s blessing.

“Curry had given a thumbs-up to the idea, which reflects a level of comfort between the two even before they worked so beautifully together en route to Olympic gold,” Hollinger reported on August 13.

After losing Klay Thompson to free agency, the Warriors have struck out in two trade ventures: one for Lauri Markkanen, and the other for Paul George, who elected to join the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency.

Golden State is seemingly in a holding pattern with the 2024-2025 season two months away. And their franchise player, Curry, is without a recognizable co-star.

The 36-year-old star is also eligible for an extension. Though according to Anthony Slater, no deal is imminent for Curry.

“He [Curry] flew back from Paris a few days ago and plans to unplug from basketball-related business for a few weeks,” Slater reported on August 15. “So any contract conversation isn’t expected to take place in the near future, league sources said.”

Curry can add one year and $62.6 million to his current deal, which runs through the 2025-2026 season.

But if he becomes more invested in the idea of playing with James, or next season starts off slow, things could come to a head in the Bay. Stranger things have happened in the player empowerment era of the NBA.

Why Would the Lakers Move On From Anthony Davis?

Los Angeles parting with Davis is a far less difficult concept to grasp. For as good as he’s been, his value may never be higher than it is following his 2023-2024 season.

In addition to 76 regular-season appearances — which are his most since 2017-2018 — Davis averaged 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 1.2 steals per game last year.

The nine-time All-Star represents the Lakers’ best trade chip outside of LeBron himself. And his pairing with James is four years removed from it’s lone championship.

Since their 2020 NBA Finals run, Los Angeles is a middling 165-153 in the regular season and 9-14 in the playoffs.

The Lakers have been unable to recreate a championship roster around Davis and James. If they don’t feel that’s going to change this season, it’s best to sell high on Davis.

If a deal for Curry presented itself, Los Angeles would have to consider parting with Davis to make it happen. After the on-court chemistry he displayed with James in the Paris Olympics, few hypothetical team-ups are more anticipated.