Lakers Trade Possibilities Limited After Walker Kessler Move, Says Pundit

The Los Angeles Lakers have remade most of their team in the offseason. After deciding to let LeBron James walk in free agency, they will have a new starting frontcourt. Part of that new starting frontcourt is center Walker Kessler, whom LA traded a lot of assets to get.

In order to bring Kessler in, the Lakers traded four first-round picks. In addition, they signed Kessler to a four-year deal worth $130 million. Not only did they expend a lot of assets to bring him in, but they spent a lot of money to lock him up long-term.

Now, their trade possibilities might be limited in the future.

Lakers Given Poor Ranking in Terms of Trade Assets

According to Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report, the Lakers are ranked 27th in the NBA in terms of trade assets. Bailey notes that the move to bring Kessler in depleted their future trade assets.

“The Los Angeles Lakers have already spent just about all the draft capital they had, and unloading that 2032 first would require a pick swap (thanks again, Stepien rule),” Bailey notes.

Los Angeles traded almost all of their tradable first-round picks in order to bring Kessler in. If the front office wants to make some changes at the trade deadline, they will be hard-pressed to do so. They will have to move players instead of picks in order to obtain more assets.

Luka Doncic is the only untouchable player on the roster, but he has been traded before. Dallas trading him to Los Angeles in the first place was shocking, so that proved that anyone can be traded. Still, the Lakers are likely to keep their current roster intact for all of next season.

If things don’t end up working, they could look to move some of the players they signed in free agency next offseason. They have to wait for their asset base to build back up again before they can start making more big moves to try to win a title while Doncic is in his prime.

Los Angeles Has a Lot of Pressure Heading Into Next Year

With all of the moves that they have made in the offseason, they face a lot of pressure heading into next season. They have to win a title in the next few years in order to make these moves worth it. Rob Pelinka has made that clear with the moves the team has made.

The new starting frontcourt will get a lot of scrutiny. The Lakers have plenty of new faces next year off the bench, as well. JJ Redick will have to figure out the best rotation to put together, and then figure out a rotation in case players get hurt.

Last year, the Lakers had the 11th-worst defense in the league. Adding Kessler should help with that, but he has to stay healthy. Health will determine whether depleting all of these trade assets was worth it.