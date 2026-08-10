Four-Team Trade Proposal Helps Lakers Add Intriguing Forward

The Los Angeles Lakers almost completely remade their roster this offseason. They took a big swing at the center position by trading for Walker Kessler and giving him a gigantic contract. LeBron James decided to leave Los Angeles for Philly because he believed they had a better shot to win a title.

LA is still trying to find a way to improve the roster before training camp. They have expressed interest in Jonathan Kuminga, but he is unwilling to sign a minimum deal. He is looking at other teams that can offer him more money, although there aren’t many out there.

A four-team trade proposal from Bleacher Report would see the Lakers be able to add Kuminga.

Lakers Add Jonathan Kuminga in Four-Team Trade Idea

Here is the full trade proposal:

Lakers receive:

Jonathan Kuminga (from Hawks)

Hawks receive:

2027 New York Knicks second-rounder (from Nets)

2032 first-round pick swap, 2032 second-rounder (from Lakers)

$18 million trade exception (Jonathan Kuminga)

Dalton Knecht (from Lakers)

$2 million (from Lakers)

Nets receive: