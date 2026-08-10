Four-Team Trade Proposal Helps Lakers Add Intriguing Forward

The Los Angeles Lakers almost completely remade their roster this offseason. They took a big swing at the center position by trading for Walker Kessler and giving him a gigantic contract. LeBron James decided to leave Los Angeles for Philly because he believed they had a better shot to win a title.
LA is still trying to find a way to improve the roster before training camp. They have expressed interest in Jonathan Kuminga, but he is unwilling to sign a minimum deal. He is looking at other teams that can offer him more money, although there aren’t many out there.
A four-team trade proposal from Bleacher Report would see the Lakers be able to add Kuminga.
Lakers Add Jonathan Kuminga in Four-Team Trade Idea
Here is the full trade proposal:
Lakers receive:
- Jonathan Kuminga (from Hawks)
Hawks receive:
- 2027 New York Knicks second-rounder (from Nets)
- 2032 first-round pick swap, 2032 second-rounder (from Lakers)
- $18 million trade exception (Jonathan Kuminga)
Bulls receive:
- Dalton Knecht (from Lakers)
- $2 million (from Lakers)
Nets receive:
- Jaden Hardy (from Lakers)
- Mouhamed Gueye (from Hawks)
- 2027 second-rounder (31-55 from Hawks)
- 2031 lowest second-rounder (from Bulls)
- 2033 Washington Wizards second-rounder (from Lakers)
- $4 million (from Lakers)
Kuminga is a fine player, but he is looking to play for his third team in two years. There is a reason that he is so expendable around the league. In this scenario, the Lakers would have to give up a 2032 pick swap, which is one of the few future picks they have left to trade.
That seems like too much, even if it is a pick swap. Kuminga hasn’t proven in his career that he is valuable enough to be worth a first-round pick. He played just 36 games last year and only played 47 the season before. Part of that was injury, and part of it was him falling out of the rotation.
Los Angeles Needs More Defense Than Offense
This trade idea would give the Lakers an offensive-minded forward, which is not something they need. Last season, Los Angeles had the 11th-worst defense in the league. They hope they fixed that with the Kessler trade, but the starting backcourt is still a defensive liability.
Giving up any sort of first-round draft capital for Kuminga seems like it would be a bad move. Right now, the Lakers only have their 2032 pick to move, as it’s the only first-round pick that doesn’t have swap rights on it. Rob Pelinka would rather keep that pick for a better player.
If things don’t work out next season, they can use the trade deadline to help improve the roster, as they are going all in for a title. Keeping that 2032 pick is paramount for them to do that. Of course, the Lakers are hoping the roster remade around Luka Doncic is going to give them a better shot at postseason success.
Four-Team Trade Proposal Helps Lakers Add Intriguing Forward