Lakers Trade Proposal Flips Austin Reaves, 3 Draft Picks for 3-Time All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ summer plan to trade for three-time All-Star point guard Trae Young got a much-needed boost when the Atlanta Hawks won the NBA Draft Lottery.

“The [Hawks] had Dejounte Murray in trade talks. I think the possibility of trade talks including Trae Young in this spring and into the summer are very real, too,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported during the draft lottery on May 12.

With Young potentially becoming available before the Hawks select the No. 1 pick on June 26, Sporting News’ Stephen Noh proposed a trade that could land the Lakers their third star in Young. But at the expense of fan-favorite and homegrown player Austin Reaves.

Noh’s Trade Proposal:

Lakers receive: Trae Young

Hawks receive: Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, this year’s No. 17 pick, 2029 1st round pick & 2031 1st round pick

“The Lakers would have to match Young’s $43.0 million salary in any deal. Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves and Gabe Vincent would get that trade done from a financial standpoint. They could also throw in all of their future first-rounders.

This is a steep price to pay for Young. The inclusion of Reaves in particular would sting. The Lakers could try to include Jarred Vanderbilt in his place, but they may be outbid in that scenario,” Noh wrote.

The Lakers were reluctant to include Reaves in the Dejounte Murray talks in the weeks leading to the trade deadline.

Noh noted the Lakers also have five second-round picks at their disposal should it turn into a bidding war between them and the San Antonio Spurs, whose franchise cornerstone Victor Wembanyama is intrigued by the idea of pairing up with Young, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

Lakers’ Interest in Trae Young Dates Back to Trade Deadline

The Lakers stood pat at the February trade deadline to cobble up three first-round picks specifically for a better shot at landing Young or another All-Star guard who can become the third banana to LeBron James and Anthony Davis and could transition to No. 2 when James retires.

Young is the name that continually came up, according to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha in March. The Lakers made known their interest in the Hawks star point guard when ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported in January that the organization “have discussed internally the possibility of packaging three picks, along with players they already have on their books” to pursue him or Cleveland Cavaliers‘ five-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

Young averaged 25.7 points and 10.8 assists for the Hawks, who were eliminated in the play-in tournament. He was the only player in the league to average 25 points and 10 assists this season.

Trae Young Dumps Klutch Sports

Young recently dumped Klutch Sports, whose biggest clients are James and Davis, for their biggest rival Creative Artists Agency.

“When I say it, I really mean it..,” the three-time All-Star, Young, posted on X on May 7. “Another Day, Another Opportunity.”

It remains to be seen how Young’s recent move would impact such trade scenario.

“Trae Young switching from Klutch Sports to CAA theoretically decreases the odds that he ends up in L.A.,” Buha said on “Buha’s Block” on May 10. “Does that increase the odds that Dejounte Murray may end up in L.A. or that maybe he’s the one that ends up getting moved?”