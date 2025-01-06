Trade Proposal Sends Lakers Elite Young Big & Score-First Guard

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be among the most active teams heading into the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Rob Pelinka has already secured Dorian Finney-Smith‘s services via a four-player trade with the Brooklyn Nets.
However, Finney-Smith appears to be the first part of the Lakers puzzle, with more pieces yet to be acquired. Adding a reliable big man is likely a priority for the front office. Both Jaxson Hayes and Christian Wood have struggled to remain healthy, and when healthy, neither has produced at a high level.
In a recent trade proposal for Bleacher Report, Eric Pincus floated a trade idea that could improve the Lakers at multiple positions. Of course, they would be landing a high-level young big man to give JJ Redick someone to build around moving forward.
Pincus’s trade proposal looks like this.
Lakers receive: Collin Sexton, Walker Kessler and Patty Mills
Utah Jazz receive: Gabe Vincent, Christian Wood, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Cam Reddish, Jaxson Hayes, the removal of a top-four protection on the Lakers 2027 first-round draft pick, a 2029 first-round pick, a 2031 first-round pick, a $7.4 million trade exception and a $2.1 million trade exception.
“L.A. would sacrifice active rotation depth in the deal with Reddish and Hayes out but would have the means to replace them soon after the deal with prorated minimum players,” Pincus wrote as part of his reasoning. “The Lakers would also be out of movable first-round picks for the next couple of years, so the team would probably be out of the “next star who comes available in trade” business for the foreseeable future.”
Sexton would be a strong addition to the Lakers roster. He’s averaging 17.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game this season.
Walker Kessler Would be The Highlight For Lakers’
Despite Sexton’s proven scoring ability, Kessler would likely be the key part of Pincus’s trade proposal. The rim-protecting big man would help unlock Anthony Davis. Furthermore, he’s a low-usage player who makes an impact on defense. His size and rebounding ability would give the Lakers a significant boost.
Kessler is also one of the best shot-blockers in the NBA. He’s averaging 2.5 blocks per game this season. He hasn’t averaged below two blocks in any of his three seasons in the NBA. Furthermore, he’s a high-level rebounder and has taken a significant jump on the glass this year. After 28 games, he’s pulling down 11.5 boards per night.
Los Angeles has been linked with numerous bigs this season. Jonas Valanciunas and Nikola Vucevic are two potential targets. However, Kessler, 23, is young enough to be seen as a building block for the future. If the Lakers can clear some of their dead weight and land the shot-blocking big in the process, it’s a deal they should explore.
Lakers Unlikely to Acquire Kessler
Despite Kessler being an ideal target for the Lakers, it’s unlikely they will bring him to Los Angeles ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline. According to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the Jazz are unlikely to part ways with one of their best players.
“While teams have expressed interest in Utah center Walker Kessler — the Lakers included — the belief in NBA circles is that he’s not available in any realistic trade scenarios, Utah electing to keep one of the NBA’s top rim protectors through the deadline,” Woike reported on January 5.
However, if Pelinka offers a significant amount of assets, Danny Ainge may be tempted into a deal. Pincus’s proposal sends draft picks and trade exceptions to Utah. Both of those things would provide flexibility moving forward. Unfortunately for the Lakers, that may still be too small of an offering for the Jazz to part with their shot-blocking center.
Still, there’s no harm in Pelinka kicking the tires to test the Jazz’s willingness to entertain negotiations.
