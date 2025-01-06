Trade Proposal Sends Lakers Elite Young Big & Score-First Guard

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be among the most active teams heading into the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Rob Pelinka has already secured Dorian Finney-Smith‘s services via a four-player trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

However, Finney-Smith appears to be the first part of the Lakers puzzle, with more pieces yet to be acquired. Adding a reliable big man is likely a priority for the front office. Both Jaxson Hayes and Christian Wood have struggled to remain healthy, and when healthy, neither has produced at a high level.

In a recent trade proposal for Bleacher Report, Eric Pincus floated a trade idea that could improve the Lakers at multiple positions. Of course, they would be landing a high-level young big man to give JJ Redick someone to build around moving forward.

Pincus’s trade proposal looks like this.

Lakers receive: Collin Sexton, Walker Kessler and Patty Mills

Utah Jazz receive: Gabe Vincent, Christian Wood, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Cam Reddish, Jaxson Hayes, the removal of a top-four protection on the Lakers 2027 first-round draft pick, a 2029 first-round pick, a 2031 first-round pick, a $7.4 million trade exception and a $2.1 million trade exception.