Lakers Trade Rumors Confirmed As Dalton Knecht Or Jaden Hardy Set For Departure

Amid the start of training camp and just a few weeks before the start of the 2026-27 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to trade either Dalton Knecht or Jaden Hardy to both get under the league’s 15-man roster limit while also adding new talent in the process.

The idea of the Lakers making a ‘2 for 1’ trade has been floated out recently, and according to recent comments from general manager Rob Pelinka, as well as two top NBA insiders, Los Angeles is eyeing a move before the start of the new season.

If the Lakers can’t find a trade partner for either player in the now likely ‘2 for 1’ trade scenario, it is expected that either Knecht or Hardy will be the final roster cut to get to the 15-man limit.

Lakers Expected To Make Dalton Knecht Or Jaden Hardy Trade

When writing about Knecht’s uncertain future on the Lakers, and how it’s either him or Hardy on the cut and trade block, insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com said he thinks it’s ‘ more likely than not’ the team gets a deal done soon for a new player.

“Knowing Pelinka and how this front office operates, it’s more likely than not that they will find a trade to move at least one of these players,” he wrote.

Pelinka himself addressed the Lakers’ trade future in a recent press conference. The franchise’s top decision-maker knows the team currently has too many players, and it appears evident he’s seen the reports about both Knecht and Hardy sitting on the outside heading into training camp.

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“The spirit of competition has been great, and to some extent, going from 16 guys to 15 guys, we have until Opening Night for the competition to sort of play out and see who the best 15 players are,” Pelinka said. “Behind that evaluation of who’s emerging in camp, there’s also consolidation trades that can still be looked at, trading two guys out, bringing one in. So there’s a number of ways that that could be addressed, and the back-end point of it will be before we play the Warriors. So the next month will kind of answer those questions.”

Additionally, Lakers reporter Jovan Buha also had similar comments. He believes a ‘2 for 1’ consolidation trade is on the horizon.

“I think the Lakers are gonna explore a trade,” he said on his Buha’s Block show after Media Day. “They’re gonna try to do some sort of either dump a player somewhere or a consolidation trade.”

Knecht and Hardy are the two most-likely candidates to either be traded or waived before the season, but the Lakers could add another player in the mix if the front office is serious about upgrading on the wings or frontcourt.

LA Making A ‘2 for 1’ Deal Feels All But Certain Before The Season

In the same article Siegel made his ‘more likely than not’ comments about the Lakers getting a trade done before the season, he also addressed Knecht’s future more in depth.

Along with reporting that the Lakers tried dealing Knecht for Buddy Hield in a move that never panned out, he named Jalen Smith of the Chicago Bulls as a potential trade target for Los Angeles to upgrade the backup center position.

Jericho Sims, Karlo Matkovic, and a few other names have also been listed as top Lakers trade targets heading into the season, and whether it’s Knecht or Hardy included in a deal, all are viable candidates to be playing in the Purple and Gold next season.

Additionally, if the Lakers are looking to land someone making more money, the idea of a ‘2 for 1’ trade involving another player on the roster could be likely.

Jarred Vanderbilt, set to make $12.4 million this season, and he, along with Knecht, could be used in a deal for someone like PJ Washington of the Dallas Mavericks.

The Lakers tried and failed to trade for several wing and big man targets this summer, but even though it’s very late in the offseason, it appears a deal is still on the table.

With Los Angeles currently over the roster limit, trading two players for one to upgrade the depth chart is the most likely move for the franchise.

If that doesn’t happen, one of Knecht or Hardy will be waived after training camp, with both Siegel and Buha giving the unfortunate nod to the former.

“I would say Dalton and Hardy are probably the two guys they’re looking to get off of,” Buha said. “If they can’t, then they have to waive one of them. And I think at this point, Hardy is more established. He’s previously played with Luka on that Finals team in 2024, and I think Dalton would be the one that gets waived.”