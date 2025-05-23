Lakers Trade Idea Lands Hawks Star for Knecht, First-Rounder and More

It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in adding a center during the offseason. Luka Doncic, JJ Redick, and others in the organization have made it known that they want a center to pair with their two stars.

In a recent trade proposal from The Sporting News’ Colby Faria, they’d accomplish that in a deal with the Atlanta Hawks. The deal would land Onyeka Okongwu for Dalton Knecht, Gabe Vincent, and a 2031 first-round pick.

“The Lakers would finally have their answer when it comes to a starting-caliber center in Okongwu, who averaged career highs of 13.4 points per game to go along with 8.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per contest in just under 28-minutes a night. Okongwu will earn a reasonable $15 million over each of the next two seasons,” he wrote.

Would Onyeka Okongwu Make Sense for Lakers?

For the Hawks, the deal may not make the most sense on the face of it. Cashing in on Okongwu at peak value acknowledges the team probably isn’t ready to compete for a championship yet. The smarter long-term decision might be trading for young role player Knecht and a potentially high 2031 lottery pick.

Okongwu has been a very good player throughout his young career, someone the Los Angeles Lakers would love to have.

Only 24 years old, he’s an excellent defender and has shown the ability to score at times, scoring 28 points against the Miami Heat in the Play-In Tournament. Not only has Okongwu shown the ability to score, but his defensive presence for the Lakers would be ideal. He’d also be a great fit for Docic, who is looking for an athletic big to throw lobs to.

Lakers Will Be Revisiting Old Interest

According to a report from Dave McMenamin of ESPN, the Los Angeles Lakers had interest in Okongwu at the deadline. He added that before the Mark Williams trade, which didn’t end up happening due to a physical issue, McMenamin believes that Okongwu was one of the players on the Lakers’ list.

“I have. Before the Mark Williams trade, and I can’t tell you all the names on that list but I actually assume he was one of the names on the list that Rob Pelinka presented to Luka because I do know the Lakers made a call to the Hawks around the trade deadline about Okongwu. I think lob threat, athleticism, absolutely. In terms of being a perfect fit, maybe not. They might not get a perfect fit though.

“Clint Capela of ’17-’18 might have been a perfect fit but we’re in ’25-’26 now. So that is kind of the spot they’re gonna be in. I am of the opinion to not go all in on a Claxton or someone who makes $20-30 million… They’re gonna have the taxpayer mid-level available to them, so I’d try to go and get a guy at that level and if he doesn’t prove to be the best fit, make sure you’re holding on to one of your picks and then you can try to pursue something come February,” he said.

The Atlanta Hawks are in a position where they could look to trade him.

However, it’s also important to note that Okongwu still has three years left on his four-year, $61.9 million deal. The Hawks, not currently built to contend, might view him as a piece who could help shift their trajectory.

