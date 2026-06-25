Los Angeles Lakers Trade Second-Round Pick To Dallas Mavericks

The Los Angeles Lakers made another trade with the Dallas Mavericks, but it’s not as big as their previous one back in February 2025.

After the Lakers bought their way into the second round of the 2026 NBA draft, they traded the No. 56 pick to the Mavericks.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Lakers traded Vsevolod Ischenko to the Mavericks in exchange for cash considerations.

The Lakers initially traded for the 56th overall pick by sending cash to the Chicago Bulls. However, it seemed like Rob Pelinka and company didn’t like any of the remaining prospects, as per Jacob Rude of Silver Screen and Roll.

Lakers’ History of Buying Second-Round Picks

Back in 2022, the Los Angeles Lakers acquired the No. 35 pick from the Orlando Magic in exchange for a 2028 second-round pick and cash considerations. They drafted Max Christie, who turned out to be a solid player, though he was part of the Luka Doncic trade last year.

Last year, the Lakers did the same thing and initially traded for the No. 55 pick before trading up to get Adou Thiero at No. 36 from the Brooklyn Nets.

According to Dan Woike of The Athletic, the Lakers were interested in Henri Veesaar, who fell into the late second round.

However, the Atlanta Hawks hijacked the Lakers’ plans by trading for the No. 52 pick, which was owned by the Los Angeles Clippers. They ended up selecting Veesaar to shore up their thin frontcourt depth.

Lakers Part of First-Round Trade

Wednesday’s trades weren’t the only transactions conducted by the Los Angeles Lakers at the draft.

As confirmed by NBA.com, the Lakers were part of a four-team trade with the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns. The deal allowed the Lakers to select Cameron Carr, who is already considered by some as the steal of the draft.

Here’s the complete breakdown of the trade:

Lakers receive: Cameron Carr from New York

Mavericks receive: Sergio De Larrea from Los Angeles

Suns receive: Koa Peat from Dallas

Knicks receive: Tyler Nickel and two future second-round picks from Phoenix, draft rights for Melvin Ajinca from 2024 and two future second-round picks from Dallas and cash considerations from Los Angeles

Carr gives the Lakers athleticism, which is something they needed to improve this offseason. The Ringer’s J. Kyle Mann loved the pick by the Lakers since Carr was projected to go high as No. 14. Mann described Carr as a catch-and-shoot 3-point shooter with handles.

John Hollinger of The Athletic even went as far as saying that the Baylor product could turn into what the Lakers were expecting from Dalton Knecht.