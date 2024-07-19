Lakers Trade Pitch Nets $215 Million All-Star PG for Knecht, 2 First-Rounders

The Los Angeles Lakers have long been a pundit favorite to trade for three-time All-Star point guard Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, though that appears to have changed.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe and Kevin Pelton co-hosted the July 15 version of “The Lowe Post” podcast, during which they discussed what it would take for Los Angeles to procure Young — who is playing on a five-year, $215.2 million max contract — from Atlanta and whether that prospect currently interests the Lakers brass.

“If the Lakers were going to offer all of their picks including now Dalton Knecht, and some other good stuff, Trae Young could be on the Lakers right now,” Lowe said. “Those deals haven’t happened. I’ve heard teams have cooled off on him, and here we are.”

Los Angeles can trade unprotected first-rounders in both 2029 and 2031 along with Knecht, who the franchise picked with the No. 17 overall selection in the 2024 NBA draft. Young will earn north of $43 million next season, so D’Angelo Russell and the nearly $19 million remaining on his contract would probably have to be part of the deal as salary filler.

However, some of the other “good stuff” to which Lowe refers could be young talent like Max Christie, who the Lakers inked to a four-year extension worth $32 million this offseason.

Trae Young Would Ease Offensive Burden on LeBron James

That the Lakers and other franchises around the league have chilled in their respective pursuits of Young doesn’t mean things can’t heat up again.

LeBron James has been successfully convincing organizations to sacrifice young talent and draft capital for win-now players since his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers more than 15 years ago. James turns 40 in December and has been carrying the offensive load for the Lakers since he arrived there six seasons past.

Young is on the brink of his age-26 campaign and averages 25.5 points and 9.5 assists for his career, including 25.7 points and 10.8 assists for the Hawks last season. Not only could Young alleviate James of his point guard duties when the two are on the floor together, he could shoulder a huge portion of the playmaking responsibilities James has been forced to undertake for years considering the limited options around him.

James posted a usage rate of 29.1% last season, which ranked 18th in the league, while navigating most of the campaign (his 21st as a professional) at the age of 39 — making him the oldest player in the NBA. The four-time MVP was still able to play in 71 games for the Lakers despite that offensive burden, though it is difficult to imagine that combination of usage and health is sustainable for any extended period given the tread already on James’ proverbial tires.

James played 56 or fewer contests in four of the five previous campaigns though, in fairness, the COVID-19 virus and its ramifications shortened two of them.

Lakers’ Title Window With Current Group Could Close Soon

The point remains the same, however, that Young would improve the Lakers’ offense, including from behind the 3-point line where he shoots a career 35.5% on 7.3 attempts per game. That, in turn, would help preserve James’ health and energy for a playoff run.

Young would also serve as injury insurance against either James or Davis going down for a meaningful stretch, as he would provide L.A. with a second superstar upon whom it could rely in those situations.

Young is a poor defender with a defensive rating of 121.5 last season, while the rating for the average NBA player was 116.1. That said, Davis was a member of league’s All-Defensive First Team in 2023-24 and could help erase some of Young’s blunders via his elite rim protection.

The fit isn’t perfect, but James’ basketball mortality has put a clock on the Lakers’ remaining championship window. The team doesn’t have time to develop Knecht or Christie into future stars or top-line role players while James remains one of the best 20 stars in the league.

Thus, if the Lakers hope to reverse their fortunes from three consecutive No. 7 seeds in the Western Conference, including two first-round playoff exits, then they must make a move to get better.

Los Angeles may not currently feel an urgency to deal for Young, but a slow start and/or injuries ahead of next February’s trade deadline could change its circumstances significantly.