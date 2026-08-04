Lakers Trey Murphy Trade Package Revealed, 2 Unproven Prospects Highlight Offer

The Los Angeles Lakers have been interested in making a trade for Trey Murphy of the New Orleans Pelicans for over a year, and while on paper the team can’t match the asking price in terms of draft assets, a few young players could be enough to land the star guard to pair with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

While Murphy has been heavily mentioned in Lakers trade rumors for a while now, it appears there might be only one path to adding his services, and that would include sending out young guards Adou Thiero and Cameron Carr to New Orleans.

As Murphy is on the trade block and it appears the Pelicans are moving forward with their burgeoning core, the Lakers trade offer, despite likely only including one first-round pick, could carry enough promise and potential for Murphy to arrive in Los Angeles.

Lakers Trey Murphy Trade Package Would Include Two Young Players

Speaking on his podcast, Lakers insider Jovan Buha named both Thiero and Carr as the ‘X-factors’ going forward, whether it be actually playing on the team this upcoming season, or using them as trade pieces, potentially for a bigger name like Murphy.

Thiero saw limited minutes in his rookie season, and Carr, picked 36th overall in the 2026 NBA Draft, has yet to play in the league so far. However, that minimal or nonexistent experience carries the idea of potential, which a team like New Orleans could be interested in to pair alongside Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears.

Based on Buha’s comments and relating it to Lakers trade rumors, Svyatoslav Rovenchuk, writing for LakeShowLife.com, posed the idea of Thiero and Carr highlighting a package for Murphy.

“If there are stars or legit starters who become available via trade, the Lakers’ lack of notable draft capital will leave them limited in what they can offer. Their commitment to being patient with the development of Carr and Thiero will be gauged in those types of talks when the time comes,” he wrote.

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“Buha suggested he would part with both Carr and Thiero to pry Murphy away from the Pelicans. His reasoning, explaining the ready-made abilities and upside of Trey in the present, make sense to some capacity.”

Dalton Knecht is another player consistently mentioned in Lakers trade rumors, as despite multiple efforts, Los Angeles has yet to move the third-year guard who hasn’t panned out as originally thought. He could be used in a deal for Murphy, but Thiero and Carr likely carry more upside and potential in a package back to New Orleans.

Lakers Longtime Target Appears Available And A Good Fit

The Lakers have long been interested in Murphy, as his skill set on the wings offers a fix to the issues that have plagued the roster over the past few seasons.

At 26 years old, coming off his second season in a row averaging at least 21 points, five rebounds, and 3.5 assists on a career 38.2% three-point shooting, Murphy fits next to Doncic and Reaves both on the court and in the Lakers’ timeline for building a title-contending team over the next few seasons.

But though Murphy is one name consistently mentioned in Lakers trade rumors, Los Angeles and New Orleans have yet to agree on a deal. The idea of moving Thiero, Carr, a first-rounder, and likely a few more assets hasn’t really been on the table before, but now could be a strong enough package to land the wing.

Additionally, writing for Bleacher Report, Dan Favale believes now is the time for the Pelicans to trade Murphy, as his stock has never been higher, and his team appears to be going in a different direction. While also adding Zion Williamson to the trade market along with Murphy, Favale outlined why the Lakers’ trade target could be more available than ever before.

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“Trey Murphy III and Zion Williamson should be considered no-brainer inclusions for this exercise, but then you remember they play for the New Orleans Pelicans, the mother of all out-of-touch organizations,” Favale wrote. “New Orleans’ imperceptible blueprint should come to a head this season. Zion is entering the final guaranteed year of his contract, and Murphy’s stock is never going to be higher than it is right now, with a team-friendly three years and $87 million left on his contract.”

As has been the case for a while, a Lakers Trey Murphy trade, or other names like Jonathan Kuminga or Peyton Watson, continues to highlight Lakers trade rumors. It remains to be seen if a deal for any of those names can be made, but with the team’s limited trade assets, Thiero and Carr will likely highlight any package going out moving forward.