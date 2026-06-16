Price for Lakers’ Rising Star Trade Target Revealed

On the long list of Los Angeles Lakers needs this offseason, probably right below versatile and athletic big man, the need for a multi-faceted wing is pretty high up. The Lakers are lacking the kinds of versatile scorers who can knock down shots and play two ways in important situations, and it is likely that the team’s ceiling will be limited until they fix that problem. And there’s probably no player available this summer who can come close to filling that role quite like Pelicans star Trey Murphy.

The Lakers’ interest in a trade for Murphy is well known. But the Pelicans have proven stubborn about trading Murphy, and with good reason–he is only 25 years old and coming off a year in which he averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists, making 37.9% of his 3s.

But a report this week from veteran NBA writer noted that New Orleans has been more and more willing to listen to calls this summer on Murphy, which is as predicted. The Pelicans are seeking to rebuild, and need assets to make that happen. The Lakers, no doubt, have ample motivation to pursue Murphy.

Trey Murphy Trade Would Require a ‘Desmond Bane-Plus’ Package

But one Eastern Conference executive pointed out this week just how hard it will be to pry Murphy from the Pelicans, at least at this stage of the offseason. The Lakers will need some persistence and some luck, but they at least have some idea of what it might take to get him to L.A.

Here’s what the exec said: “They would be looking for something like a Desmond Bane-plus package if they are going to give up Murphy. The thing about Murphy is, he is a two-way guy who can shoot, he is that wing player everyone wants but it is really hard to find someone who checks all the boxes. And his contract, in today’s day and age, it’s is a good one.

“So, they will want the four picks like Memphis got for Bane, but they’re going to want a player they can use, too. The Grizzlies got Cole (Anthony) and Caldwell-Pope but it is going to take a better player than that.”

Lakers Lacking Assets

And that’s where the complications come in for the Lakers.

Murphy is coming off a season in which he averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists, making 37.9% of his 3s, comparable numbers to Bane. Importantly, he is an excellent defensive guard and, almost as important, he is not a break-the-bank star. Murphy is in the second year of a four-year, $112 million contract that pays him $27 million next season, $29 million in 2027-28 and $31 million in the final year.

Bane was dealt from the Grizzlies to the Magic for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony and four unprotected first-round draft picks. The Lakers have No. 24 in this draft and could offer the Pelicans future first-round picks in 2031 and 2033.

The Lakers can also absorb Murphy’s contract into cap space, but the Lakers would need to give the Pelicans some semblance of a player in a package–and Dalton Knecht is not going to cut it.

Murphy is very much on the Lakers’ radar, as he is for many teams. But without more assets, he is not likely to get closer than that to becoming a Laker.