Lakers Predicted to Add 23-Year-Old 3-and-D Stud

With the New Orleans Pelicans choosing to defer taking the Los Angeles Lakers first-round pick until next year, the team will hold the No. 17 pick in this year’s NBA draft. The Lakers have been linked in a number of trade rumors so it’s possible the team won’t end up owning the pick on draft night but they could also favor keeping to the pick to add a young player.

If they do keep the pick, Los Angeles should focus on adding a player who can make an impact as a rookie. In a recent mock draft, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report projected the Lakers to select Colorado forward Tristan da Silva with the No. 17 pick.

“There aren’t a lot of rookies-to-be who can step into a hopeful contender’s rotation on opening night, but Tristan da Silva might be among the exceptions,” Buckley wrote in a June 4 column.

“The 23-year-old has three-and-D skills and the know-how and willingness to play a role.”

For context, Da Silva is already older than Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, who has been in the league for four seasons. His upside is likely limited but he was a 38.6% 3-point shooter in college and has good size at 6-foot-8. He’s a player the Lakers could certainly work with.

Tristan da Silva Is an Impressive Defender

What has to appeal to the Lakers most about Da Silva is his defensive ability. The team puts a lot of pressure on Anthony Davis to be the defensive stopper but they need more help around him. According to Rylan Stiles of Sports Illustrated, Da Silva is one of the best defensive players in the draft.

“There are few prospects in this draft that pop off the page defensively the way Da Silva does specifically through the viewpoint of Mark Daigneault’s scheme,” Stiles wrote in an April 2 draft profile. “Da Silva can stick to his man on the ball like glue while being aware enough to fly to the open man and take away defensive lapses from his teammates. His understanding of how to rotate and put his teammates in position with his communication skills makes him an overall appealing prospect on that end of the floor.”

Da Silva’s defensive ability coupled with his 3-point shooting could be a major asset for the Lakers.

🇩🇪 Tristan da Silva with another great performance, now on the big stage, as Colorado beat Florida. 17 points (4/7 from two, 3/3 from three), 4 rebounds, 5 assists and 1 steal. Impressive display of fluidity with the ball, creation, court vision and outside shooting pic.twitter.com/2xVObCU55f — António Dias (@antoniodias_pt) March 23, 2024

Should Los Angeles Lakers Hold Onto Picks?

The Lakers haven’t done a great job of drafting the last couple of years. 2022 first-round pick Max Christie and 2023 first-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino were basically non-factors this season. The only Lakers first-round pick throughout the previous 10 years to start more than 10 games for the team this season was D’Angelo Russell and he played for three other teams before returning to Los Angeles.

If the Lakers are going to continuously miss on their first-round picks, it may be a better strategy to simply trade them for proven players. The team does need young talent to build up but general manager Rob Pelinka doesn’t have a track record of making that happen. He’s actually had more success with second-round picks and undrafted free agents than first-round picks. The Lakers have options and trading away this year’s first-round pick will likely be considered.