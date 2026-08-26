Lakers Tried To Validate Jalen Duren, But NBA Insider Predicts Otherwise

When NBA free agency was getting started back in June, the Los Angeles Lakers were hunting for a young center to pair alongside Luka Doncic for years to come.

The Detroit Pistons‘ restricted free agent Jalen Duren was on LA’s radar. Despite being supermax-eligible, Duren wasn’t seeing his desired price point met by the Pistons. Therefore, he spoke to two teams in free agency, including the Lakers and the Sacramento Kings.

The Lakers validated Duren’s feelings by reportedly telling him he’s a max-level player. However, their true target became available for a price they were willing to meet one day after talking Duren up.

Ultimately, LA ended up with Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz, after picking him up with a hefty trade. Duren might’ve still felt validated based on what the Lakers told him, but months later, the veteran center still isn’t getting a desirable enough offer to sign right now.

What Is Jalen Duren On Pace To Secure?

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, who put together a live stream full of intel on Bleacher Report on August 25, he reported that Duren is expected to return to the Pistons for a deal that is expected to be in the four-year, $160 million range.

The assumption is that Duren’s actual deal will beat out that number. It’s not what Duren wanted, but it’s certainly not chump change.

Still, it’s a long way from the $278.1 million Duren could make if the Pistons took the supermax route after Duren won All-NBA honors in 2025-2027.

The Lakers’ Route

Plenty of NBA rumors suggested that Duren had a fan in Luka Doncic.

Although Duren wasn’t didn’t sniff the All-Star team throughout his first three seasons, he certainly earned it in 2025-2026.

The veteran center posted averages of 19.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, and nearly 1.0 blocks per game in 70 outings.

But LA’s front office had been chasing Kessler for a while, and they were willing to pay the price of two first-round picks and two first-round pick swaps to get him. The Lakers’ indirectly helped Duren for a moment, but in the end, the Pistons still hold most of the leverage over the 22-year-old standout big man.