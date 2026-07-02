Los Angeles Lakers Could Reportedly Release 8-Year NBA Veteran

On Wednesday, the second day of NBA free agency saw a lot of action.

Following a quiet first night, the Lakers had multiple reported transactions.

Underdog NBA wrote: “Lakers have signed 4 players for a combined $71M AAV: Walker Kessler – 4 years, $130M Quentin Grimes – 4 years, $60M Sandro Mamukelashvili – 4 years, $52M Collin Sexton – 2 years, $19M LA has 2 remaining roster spots for vet minimum signings and no tradeable first-round picks.”

According to Daniel Starkand of Lakers Nation, one move the Lakers could now make is waiving Jarred Vanderbilt.

Starkand wrote: “Considering they don’t have any trade assets, I wouldn’t be surprised if Pelinka waives and stretches Vando to open up around $7 million in cap space.”

Vanderbilt has spent part of the last four seasons playing for the Lakers.

He finished this past year with averages of 4.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field in 65 games.

The former Kentucky star has also spent time with the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz over eight NBA seasons.

Social Media Reacts To Starkand’s Post

@chips_and_kso: “It just seems like we now have a roster that kinda definitely needs Vando on it lol”

@Nocturnal147: “Make it Vando + Knecht and around $9M in cap space. With all the shooters Lakers got there is no chance JJ will give Knecht any minutes.”

@WhiteMamba03: “we kind of need Vando. Am I the only one that likes what he brings in 14 minutes off the bench?”

@legoatburner623: “They waive him and he’s definitely going to Minnesota lmao”

@laker_goat: “I’m just not a fan of dead money . Keep him this year and at worst stretch and waive if we can not trade him when he opts in”

@KingMeezy11: “I feel like this should be the next step in it. No real salary dump without taking a pick from us. Ayton is the only value we have for a trade, unless he’s our backup”