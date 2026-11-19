Vanessa Bryant has shut down rumors that she and Los Angeles Lakers legend Pau Gasol plan to bid on the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.

Bryant shared several posts via Instagram Stories to address the rumors.

“Another rumor out today…. / I’ve never had any conversations about being an NBA or WNBA team owner. / If that was true, I would announce it,” she wrote with several iced coffees in the backdrop of her IG story. “I’m just over here undecided on what seasonal coffee flavor I like and over caffeinated… 😊😳,” added the post’s caption.

Vanessa Bryant: Los Angeles Sparks Owner?

Moments later, she shared a follow-up Instagram Story responding to a graphic that read: “False Rumor: Vanessa Bryant and Pau Gasol are not bidding on the Sparks.” Her response seemed to suggest she was unaware of any plans by Gasol to bid on the team.

“I can only speak for myself. I don’t know what anyone else does or does not have going on,” clarified the wife of the late Kobe Bryant.

The rumors were sparked by Sports Business Journal’s Tom Friend, who named Bryant and Gasol among several potential ownership groups looking to buy the Sparks from majority owner Mark Walter. Walter has recently sold off stakes in several of his other sports properties, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Chelsea F.C. and RC Strasbourg.

“A bevy of groups are attempting to buy the WNBA’s Sparks from majority owner Mark Walter, SBJ has learned, one being the tandem of Basketball HOFer Pau Gasol and Vanessa Bryant and another being a collective of investors who could eventually move the team to Steve Ballmer’s Intuit Dome,” Friend reported on Wednesday.

“Gasol declined comment Wednesday through a spokesperson — who said only that Gasol16 Ventures is always open to exploring investments — while a Bryant representative said she has not personally had any conversations with the Sparks. Bryant, later over social media, called her potential bid “false.”