Vanessa Bryant Conspiracy Theory Goes Viral After Lakers Sale

Did Vanessa Bryant know about the Los Angeles Lakers sale beforehand?

A conspiracy theory on social media suggests Kobe Bryant’s widow hinted at the Lakers’ sale to Josh Kushner and Bob Iger a day before the official announcement.

Notably, Vanessa shared several Disney-related posts on Instagram a day before the Lakers sale. In one of her posts, she referred to herself as a “Disney Mom” while rocking a red and white outfit with Mickey Mouse ears, as seen below.

Lakers – Walt Disney Connection

The New York Post highlighted that the Lakers were sold to Bob Iger, who was the CEO of Walt Disney until earlier this year. Iger served as the CEO of the media giant in two stints: first from Oct. 2005 to Feb. 2020 and again from Nov. 2022 until March 2026.

The report though admitted it’s a stretch to connect Vanessa Bryant to the Lakers sale.

“Of course, Vanessa surely had no way of knowing that Iger was about to become the Lakers’ new owner, and she was probably just enjoying a day of Disneyland before her daughters started school. But the coincidence is still interesting nonetheless.

“Bryant and the rest of Los Angeles fans will be eager to see how the team fares during the Iger and Kushner era.”

Lakers Sold For Record $12.5B

The Lakers have seen two ownership changes within 36 months. Last October, the Mark Walter-led ownership group officially took over after purchasing a controlling interest in the team from the Buss family for a then-record valuation of $10B.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Bob Iger and Josh Kushner pivoted to make an aggressive offer to Walter to buy the Lakers after initially setting their sights on the NBA’s rumored expansion team in Las Vegas.

“As lifelong NBA fans, we are deeply honored for the opportunity to become stewards of the Los Angeles Lakers, one of the most iconic sports franchises in the world. We have immense respect for the leadership and vision of Jerry and Jeanie Buss,” Kushner and Iger said in a statement, via ESPN.

“Our long-term commitment is to build on that foundation, compete at the highest level, and serve this extraordinary team, its fans, and the city of Los Angeles.”

Walter said he enjoyed his limited time owning the Lakers.

“Owning the Los Angeles Lakers has been one of the great honors of my life — an extraordinary investment, but what I will carry with me is the community, the fans, and a city that treats this team as family,” Walter said in a statement.

“I am grateful to Jeanie Buss, the Buss family, the players, and the staff for welcoming me into this chapter. The Lakers belong to Los Angeles, and I have every confidence the best is still ahead.”