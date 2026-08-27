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Victor Wembanyama Has Strong Words For Luka Doncic Ahead Of France Vs Slovenia

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Victor Wembanyama Spurs, Luka Doncic Lakers, France vs Slovenia FIBA game
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts in front of Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs during a 118-116 Los Angeles Lakers win over the San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena on November 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images). NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Even in the NBA offseason, not all of the league’s stars are taking time off, as many of the top players are currently competing in FIBA World Cup qualifying games for their respective national teams. Two of the top superstars on the planet, Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs and Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers, were expected to match up against each other in the France vs Slovenia game, but that was before the latter pulled out.

Doncic previously announced that he would not be playing for the Slovenian national team over the summer to instead focus on spending time with his family. The Lakers’ star also recently hosted his teammates in his home country to build team chemistry, but remains out for the qualifier against France.

With fans now missing out on seeing two of the best players in the world go head-to-head on the international stage, Wembanyama made his feelings clear about Doncic missing the matchup.

Victor Wembanyama Speaks On Luka Doncic Not Playing In France vs Slovenia FIBA Game

Victor Wembanyama Spurs, Luka Doncic Lakers, France vs Slovenia FIBA game

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 05: Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts in front of Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs during a 118-116 Los Angeles Lakers win over the San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena on November 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images).

After Wembanyama and the French national team’s exhibition game against Nikola Jokic and Serbia, the Spurs’ star was asked about his thoughts on Doncic not suiting up for Slovenia this summer, and particularly missing out on the game against him.

“It’s true that I’m a little disappointed that Luka won’t be there, but I’ll have another chance to face him later in my career,” Wembanyama said, according to Basketnews. “You have to accept the games and the lineups as they are.”

Perhaps implying that Doncic’s focus remains on bringing the Lakers a championship next season, Wembanyama added that he understands why the Slovenian will miss out on the qualifying window this summer, but made it clear that’s not how he is going about things.

“Everyone wants titles, so that comes before everything else. The World Cup is important because it’s an international competition that we’ve never won, and it also serves as a qualification for the Olympic Games,” San Antonio’s franchise centerpiece added. “With the national team, we’re talking about a project that’s been going on for decades and I want to make an impact on it.”

Wembanyama and France take on Slovenia in the second round of Group L play in the FIBA World Cup European qualifying. The matchup will take place in Bercy Arena in Paris and will tip off at 8:30 pm local time/2:30 pm EST.

The Lakers And Spurs Stars Making Similar Moves This Summer

Victor Wembanyama Spurs, Luka Doncic Lakers, France vs Slovenia FIBA game

GettyNBA basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers, Slovenia’s Luka Doncic poses with fans during a “Stay in Play” event organised by the Luka Doncic Foundation to help young players, in Rome on June 26, 2026. Doncic is part of the ownership group of a new basketball club in Rome. The group bought the Italian team Vanoli Cremona and moved it to Rome, bringing top-level basketball back to the capital.

As mentioned, Doncic recently made headlines for hosting his Lakers teammates for a team-bonding trip in Slovenia. In what also included a mini-camp before the official NBA training begins, the trip included dinners, tourist activities, and charity events.

“The trip was great,” Doncic’s teammate, Jarred Vanderbilt, said. “Not gonna lie, didn’t know much about [Slovenia] before I came here, but it’s definitely a spot I will revisit.

“I’m looking to get a Slovenian passport. We’ll see. Might be part Slovenian.”

Along with Doncic, Wembanyama brought his San Antonio teammates out for a trip to his home country of France for team-building as well.

“He sets a great example in his approach, in the way he takes care of his body, in the way he connects with his family and with his teammates,” Spurs CEO R.C. Buford said of Wembanyama, per The Athletic. “There are not many times where 10 guys from a team are flying halfway around the world to go work out together. And that’s done because of the respect and admiration and joy that Victor brings.”

As two of the biggest global stars in basketball, both Wembanyama and Doncic made an effort to get closer with their respective teammates, while also showing pride in their home countries.

Now, the two nations, France and Slovenia, will be playing in a FIBA World Cup qualifying game that could have a big impact on who makes the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Eli Gregorski is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy Sports. He has years of sports writing experience covering the NBA, NFL, college football and basketball, international soccer, and Formula One. He graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder, where he was the assistant sports editor for the award-winning CU Independent student publication. More about Eli Gregorski

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Victor Wembanyama Has Strong Words For Luka Doncic Ahead Of France Vs Slovenia

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