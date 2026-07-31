Former Los Angeles Lakers Player Officially Signs With New NBA Team

On Friday, the Brooklyn Nets officially announced the news that they had signed Moritz Wagner.

The former Michigan star is coming off a season where he had averages of 6.9 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.6% from the field and 31.4% from three-point range in 36 games for the Orlando Magic.

Keith Smith of Spotrac wrote: “The Brooklyn Nets have officially signed Moe Wagner. This signing will come out of cap space, and will bring the Nets down to roughly $4.5M remaining in cap space. Brooklyn also has the full $9.4M Room Exception available.”

Looking At Wagner

Wagner was the 25th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after an excellent college career.

He spent his rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers, appearing in 43 games.

The 29-year-old was traded to the Washington Wizards in 2019.

Adrian Wojnarowski (who was with ESPN) wrote on June 27, 2019: “The Lakers are trading Mo Wagner, Isaac Bonga and Jemerrio Jones to Wizards as part of the Anthony Davis deal with New Orleans, league sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. Deal clears contracts and creates more cap space for free agency.”

Following the Wizards, Wagner had a quick stop with the Boston Celtics.

Before signing with the Nets, he had spent the last six seasons on the Orlando Magic.

His career averages are 9.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 51.8% from the field and 32.3% from three-point range in 399 games.

He has also appeared in nine NBA playoff games.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on July 1): “Free agent Moe Wagner has agreed to a two-year, $19 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN. The deal contains a mutual option guaranteeing the $19M while allowing either side to opt-in (not opt-out) along with having a conversation about doing a new contract next summer.”

Wagner could end up being a very solid addition to Brooklyn, as they have a lot of young players on their roster.