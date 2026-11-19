LA Lakers center Walker Kessler received an honest message from his former head coach, Utah Jazz’s head tactician Will Hardy.

Ahead of Wednesday’s matchup in Los Angeles, Hardy said he does not dwell on “what-ifs” or regret letting Walker Kessler leave for the Lakers, choosing instead to focus on his current roster.

Utah Jazz Head Coach’s Message For Walker Kessler

He noted that he and Kessler shared four years in Utah and built a real bond, saying he is happy for Kessler personally.

“That is a part of our league. You know, I value my relationship with him and all the experiences that we went through together,” Hardy said. “Lauri [Markkanen] is now the only player that was on our team at the beginning of the time that I was here and Walker would have been the other one. So there was a longstanding relationship there.”

“Ultimately, I’m happy for Walker, the human being, because we do have a real relationship and he’s, you know, a wonderful guy.”

Kessler joined the Lakers in free agency via sign-and-trade and has helped Los Angeles to a strong start, while Utah has struggled early in the 2026-2027 season, though the Jazz snapped the Lakers’ nine-game win streak with a 109–97 road win on Nov. 18.

Kessler is averaging 14.2 points and 10.9 rebounds per game across 15 starts, playing 30.9 minutes per contest.

Los Angeles landed Kessler on a four-year, $130 million contract, sending Utah unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, plus pick swaps in 2028 and 2030.

The fifth-year center has served as an efficient interior anchor, shooting a league-leading 66.7% from the field while converting 61.7% of his free throws.

Kessler continues to provide elite rim protection and defensive disruption, tallying 2.1 blocks and 1.1 steals per game to go with 1.8 assists and 1.7 turnovers.

Kessler left the Jazz after contract tensions, frustration over how his restricted free agency was handled, and Utah’s decision to pivot toward draft capital and financial flexibility.

Initially, Kessler’s camp signaled he was prepared to take the qualifying offer and test unrestricted free agency in 2027, pushing the Jazz to get value back rather than risk losing him for nothing later.

With major money tied up in frontcourt pieces like Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr., Utah opted for long-term draft picks and cap flexibility instead of paying a costly new deal for Kessler.

Walker Kessler Opens Up About Lakers Role

Walker Kessler has embraced his role as the starting center for the Lakers, focusing on rim protection, rebounding, screen-setting, and lob threats alongside Luka Doncic while working to expand his game.

“I think I’m starting to find my rhythm a little bit more on the rebounding side,” Kessler said. “Not getting under the rim so much. I’m not someone that needs to really score a lot to impact the game.

“That’s not where I find myself in the game right now. But we’re winning games, and I think, my teammates understand my strengths, and, and it’s working right now. Or it’s worked this past game.”

Kessler posted 10 points and 11 rebounds in a loss to the Jazz, calling the defeat frustrating while urging the team to keep shooting open looks and move on quickly.

Currently, the Lakers stand atop the Western Conference standings at 10-3.