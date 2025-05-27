3 ‘Dream’ Trade Targets for the Lakers This Offseason Revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers are going to be aggressive in finding a center this offseason, but it remains to be seen who they’ll be able to land. Finding one in free agency could prove difficult.

There are good options like Myles Turner and Brook Lopez who are set to be free agents, but the Lakers likely need to make a trade to make the money work. That means trading for a center might be their best path toward upgrading.

Los Angeles doesn’t have the assets to land a star big man like Giannis Antetokounmpo, but they should have enough to add a significant upgrade over Jaxson Hayes. Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report put together three “dream” trade targets for every team, and he listed Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler, Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen and Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton for the Lakers.

“It’s no secret which position the Los Angeles Lakers will be targeting this offseason,” Swartz wrote. “Finding a starting center is a must, preferably one that can finish off lobs from Luka Doncic and LeBron James while providing some rim protection.

“Allen can fill both these needs while mixing in some passing chops. Kessler’s 2.4 blocks per game ranked second in the NBA this season and Claxton should be widely available from a rebuilding Nets team.”

Which Center Would Be the Best Fit?

The Lakers would likely be happy to add any of the three aforementioned centers. The team was eyeing Kessler for much of last season. He may be atop their list of centers they want to add this offseason.

Kessler isn’t the scorer that Allen is, but he’s a better shot blocker and rebounder. Considering the Lakers don’t need a lot of scoring, as Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves can handle most of that, Kessler might be the best fit.

Claxton’s numbers are also similar to Kessler’s, but he may be a bit cheaper in a trade. The Lakers can’t go wrong with any of these three, but Allen seems like the worst fit of the bunch.

What About Myles Turner?

Out of every available non-superstar center, Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner might be the best fit with the Lakers. He’s been linked to the team for years, but the two sides haven’t been able to make a deal.

If the Pacers want to keep him, they likely will, because they can give him more money than any other team. However, according to ESPN’s Kevin Pelton, a sign-and-trade for Turner wouldn’t be out of the question.

“Turner has featured in trade rumors so long that he has been linked to just about every team in need of a starting center,” Pelton wrote. “A sign-and-trade would be complicated for the [Golden State] Warriors and the Lakers, but both franchises are clear fits in the unlikely event the Pacers and Turner can’t strike a deal.”

Turner isn’t a great rebounder, but he’s a great shot blocker and recently became a very good 3-point shooter. Having a center who can catch lobs from Doncic while also sinking 3-point shots for the team would be a huge boost.